Cavaliers take care of business on day two of Penn Relays

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania. The Virginia men's and women's track and field teams closed out the final day of competition at the prestigious Penn Relays at Franklin Field, Saturday, April 27, in exciting fashion. The men's 4xMile relay and women's 4×1 500m relay teams had runner-up performances while Jacob Lemmon took the title in the men's discus throw.

In the 4xMile Men's College Championship of America, the relay team of Wes Porter, Will Anthony, Yasin Sado and Gary Martin finished second with a blistering time of 15:52.30. Driven by Villanova's collegiate record performance, the Cavaliers were able to dip below the previous collegiate record to now hold the second-fastest time in collegiate history and the fourth-fastest in world history in the event. The previous collegiate record was 16:03.27, set by Oregon in 2009.

Porter led things for Virginia by splitting a time of 3:59.17 for the first mile. Passing the baton to second place, Anthony took over and stayed in the lead pack to put Sado on the penultimate stage. Sado ran onto the shoulder of Villanova's Marco Langon before lunging forward with 200 meters to go. Sado clocked 3:56.97 to hand over the lead to Martin. Martin returned from the men's distance medley relay (DMR) team Friday afternoon to finish third in 9:36.61, splitting a time of 4:00.46 in the 1,600m. The Warminster, Pa., native led the field until about 50 yards from the finish when he was passed by Villanova's Liam Murphy. The Cavaliers turned in an impressive performance, breaking Virginia's record in the non-NCAA event by 22 seconds. The previous record stood at 16:14.48, set just a year ago by Nate Mountain, Conor Murphy, Martin and Porter.

In the America's Women's College 4×1500 Championship, the relay team of Esther Seeland, Tatum David, Anna Workman and Margot Appleton ran a strong race to finish second just behind the NC State Wolfpack in a time of 17 : 08.05. The quartet recorded the fourth-fastest time in collegiate history and broke the Virginia record in the non-NCAA event by a total of 40 seconds while the previous record was 17:48.76, set in 1987 by Downey, Schuler, McBride and Rowen. Appleton, Seeland and Workman returned to the track after playing integral roles in Virginia's record-breaking DMR performance Friday afternoon. The trio and Alahna Sabbahkan finished third with a time of 10:48.55 to set the Virginia record in the event.

Seeland led the way for the Cavaliers as she stayed with the lead pack of runners to pass the baton to David in second place. David and Workman's next step fought to stay in contention with the leaders. Receiving the baton in third place, Appleton had its work cut out to catch up to NC State and Penn State in first and second. Appleton was able to catch Penn State's Hayley Kitching with 300 meters to go on the final lap of the race. Appleton fought to the line to secure second place for the Cavaliers and break the 36-year-old Virginia record.

Jacob Lemmon won the varsity men's discus throw championship with a new personal best of 60.04m/197-0. Lemmon opened the competition with his throw of 58.09m/190-7 to beat the field in the first round of throws. Lemmon continued to improve his mark by holding on to first place before throwing a 60m takedown on his sixth and final throw to secure the victory. With his mark, the senior remains ranked fifth all-time in Virginia history.

The success in the relay events didn't stop there as Alex Leath, James Donahue, Conor Murphy and Shane Cohen joined forces to run 7:16.75 for a third place finish at the Men's University 4×800 Championship. 'America. Leath and Murphy returned to the track after an impressive DMR performance Friday afternoon. The DMR team of Alex Sherman, Leath, Murphy and Martin combined their talents to finish third with a time of 9:36.61.

On the women's side, Maggie Hock, Caroline Timm, Sabbahkan and David recorded a fourth-place finish with a time of 8:33.90 at the American College Women's 4×800 Championship. The Cavaliers ran the majority of the race from the middle of the pack. Stop things, setting up the run for Timm in the second leg. Timm began eliminating runners to gain three spots and ran a time of 2:06.28 in the 800m. Returning from running a leg of the 4x1500m relay earlier in the day, David got to work on the penultimate leg. At the anchor, Sabbahkan posted the second-fastest time for the Cavaliers in 2:06.50 to hold on to fourth place and cross the finish line in 8:33.90. The quartet was not far off the Virginia record in the non-NCAA event of 8:32.13, set in 1982 by Brynt, Nicholson, Welch and Lavender.

In the field events, Janae Profit threw 49.46m/162-3 to finish seventh in the University Women's Discus Throw Championship. After committing a foul on his first throw of six, Profit continued to extend his mark for almost 50 m on his fourth throw of the competition. Later in the day, Profit finished second in the women's university shot put championship with a throw of 15.85m/52-0.

The Cavaliers host the fourth and final home game of the season, Virginia High Performance at Lannigan Field, Sunday, April 28.