Rihanna Wears Chic Strapless Dress at Fenty Los Angeles Event





Rihanna puts the beauty in Fenty Beauty with her latest look! On Friday, April 26, the Grammy winner and Fenty Beauty founder headed to a product launch event for her brand's latest Softlit Naturally Luminous Longwear foundation. The 36-year-old star wore a chic pale yellow dress to match the carpet (and backdrop) at her event at 7th Street Studios in Los Angeles. She also paired the look with a sleek new version of her blonde hair, which she showed off a few days earlier at a Fenty x Puma event in London. Rihanna complemented her strapless fitted dress with strappy stilettos and a collection of gold bracelets on her wrist. Rihanna appears at a product launch event for Fenty Beauty on April 26, 2024.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Rihanna's latest foundation, which she gushed about on Instagram ahead of the event, is “packed with skin-loving ingredients,” she said. written at the time. The product, she added, is also available “in all 50 shades.” Now available on the Fenty Beauty website, the Naturally Luminous Softlit Long-Wear Foundation costs $40. While he appeared at another event in London on April 17 to celebrate the release of the latest Colorway Fenty x Puma Creeper PhattyRihanna gave fans a glimpse of a new blonde hair color that's even lighter than the one she wore to Coachella a few days ago. At the event, she opened up about her past style regrets, revealing to British Vogue what she considered her favorite looks and which ones hurt her.” “This is going to sound hypocritical because I've done so much stupid stuff in my life. I had my nipples out, I had my panties out…” she said. “But now these are things that, as a mother, an evolved young woman, I emphasize young things that I feel like I would never do. I'm like, 'Oh my God, did I really do that?' ” The musician previously wore a very racy custom Adam Selman design featuring a fishnet dress, gloves and a scarf with over 216,000 Swarovski crystals. One of her least favorite looks, she told the outlet, was a “brown and beige suit” that she said the UPS driver would “give” once she put it on. Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Rihanna also revealed to Entertainment tonight at the same event, she used her partner, A$AP Rocky, as inspiration for her sons, RZA, 23 months, and Riot, 7 months. “When I dress them, I always try to dress them like Rocky,” she said. “I always imagined dressing a girl, right? We all do like women, like, 'Oh, I'll dress her in these pretty little things,' but then you have sons and you you say: 'What am I doing?' TO DO?' and I was like, 'You know what, I have their dad's biggest hack.' ”

