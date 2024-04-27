IRONMAN Texas 2024 men's results: Tomas Rodriguez STUNS Patrick Lange to take the stripe – Triathlon News





Tomas Hernandez Rodriguez put in a memorable performance at the IRONMAN North American Championship in Texas, as the Mexican took his first full-distance victory. Beat the two-time IRONMAN world champion Patrick Langé and breaking the running course record, Rodriguez made up a huge deficit on the bike to win the stripe in the Lone Star State. In second place, Lange rebounded from his 16th place at IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside, with the Frenchman Clement Mignon completing the podium. Swim Koolhaas shows his strength in the water Dutch professional Menno Koolhaas led in the Texas water, with a field of five, including local favorite Matthew Marquardt, opening up a small gap during the first half of the swim. Sharing a quick 48:04, Koolhaas edged Germany's Florian Angert, Serbia's Ognjen Stojanovic, American Simon Shi and Marquardt, with the next best-placed professional half a minute behind. In the chasing pack, Braden Currie came out of the water in tenth, at +0:56, with Patrick Lange coming out right alongside him. Hernandez was also alongside the two main T1 contenders. Further back, Frenchman Clément Mignon was +3:35, while Chris Leiferman was +6:01 and Briton Joe Skipper was +8:13 behind the leaders after the 3.8km swim. Bike Marquardt leaves its mark Similarly to last season, Marquardt demonstrated his incredible power on two wheels, but unlike 2023, no one could keep up with him, as the medical student opened up a big gap from the start. After 20 km on the bike, Marquardt was +1:20 ahead of Angert, Koolhaas and Australian Nick Thompson, his lead remaining stable about a minute behind the chasing pack until Swede Robert Kallin caught him at the helm. 100 km. Together, the duo then continued and extended their buffer on the pursuers, led by Mignon and Angert, with Rodriguez being the second best placed athlete with more than ten minutes behind. Entering transition, Marquardt had some breathing room on Kallin, with a +1:36 gap through T2 and a +7:34 lead over Clément Mignon in third place. Further back, the devastation caused by Marquardt and Kallin on the bike was evident, with Angert +9:56 in fourth, Rodriguez +12:45 in fifth and Lange almost 15 minutes ahead in eighth. Run Rodriguez breaks running course record en route to victory Running well from the start, Marquardt continued to widen his gap on Kallin, but began to suffer cramps before the halfway mark, as Rodriguez and Lange began to widen his lead. Remarkably, Rodriguez was splitting Lange, widely considered the sport's best runner, and at the 27km mark he had reduced Marquardt's 13-minute lead over him to dust, making the pass ten miles behind the arrival. Considering he was going to go over 2:30 for the marathon, Rodriguez continued, while Lange and Mignon moved on Marquardt and moved into second and third place. Struggling with the frenetic early pace in the final stages, Rodriguez slowly began to lose ground to Lange, who advanced in less than a minute and a half, but the two-time IRONMAN world champion eventually ran out of ground . Taking the tape in style, Rodriguez won his first full distance title and demonstrated his brilliant rebounding ability, having finished 45th three weeks ago at IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside. In second, Lange moved into first place in the IRONMAN Pro Series, while Mignon completed the podium in fourth, just a fortnight after a tough race at the Singapore T100 Triathlon World Tour. IRONMAN Texas North American Championship 2024 Saturday April 27, 2022 3.8km / 180km / 42.2km PRO Men 1. Tomas Rodriguez Hernández (MEX) – 7:42:38

2. Patrick Lange (GER) – 7:44:14

3. Clement Mignon (FRA) – 7:48:37

4. Matthew Marquardt (United States) – 7:49:10

5. Robert Kallin (SWE) – 7:51:25

