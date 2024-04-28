Fashion
'I'm thrilled,' SCCR board chair says after raising $50,000 in fashion show – PembinaValleyOnline.com
It was a packed house Thursday evening at Morden's Access Event Center for South Central Cancer Resources (SCCR) annual fundraising fashion show. The event featured models displaying clothing from retailers across the region, themed “beauty in bloom” and decor to match.
“I am thrilled with the turnout,” said Dianne Mestdagh, chair of the SCCR Board of Directors, at the end of the event. “I'm delighted with the engagement of the people who participated. You could see people really listening and appreciating.”
Early projections place the total amount raised at at least $50,000, more than 2023's $45,000.
“We know we sold 320 tickets,” Mestdagh stressed. “We know we probably turned away 100 people. We know our sponsors covered all of our expenses, so all the money raised from ticket sales and tonight's raffles goes toward customer programs.”
One of those customers and models at the fashion show was Kenton Doerksen of Winkler. The father of three daughters was diagnosed with testicular cancer in February 2022 and admits his world was rocked by the news.
“I came out of this not knowing anyone who had ever done this trip, because no one says they're crazy,” he said with a chuckle, but also with genuine seriousness about the lack of discussion men about the disease. “It's one of those things that people don't know about. I was diagnosed with it and I knew people who had survived breast cancer. I knew people who had survived lymphoma and leukemia and all these other things, (but) no one had survived testicular cancer, I thought. Turns out people don't talk about these things, so for me the cancer journey began. there.
Early in his treatment, Doerksen made the decision to speak very openly and publicly about his journey via social media, and it was through this that he made an extremely important and uplifting connection.
“As I talked about my trip, other people came up to talk to me,” he said. “One of the gentlemen who contacted me was Pastor Dale Dueck of EMMC Church in Winkler. I don't go to that church, but he heard about my trip and he contacted me and told me says: 'Kenton, we need to have a speech: “Coming from a man who had faced this problem in the late 1980s, this was huge for me. This is a man who survived this ago. is 35 years old.
Doerksen said that conversation and the realization it led to his own journey changed everything for him.
“It changed the way I counted the days,” he said. “I went from counting years to decades and then thinking, 'Hey, you know, this could mean a reasonable lifespan for me.' It was extremely encouraging. He also had such peace and calm in him, as he accompanied me throughout his journey and how it relates to mine.
He understands that everyone processes this kind of news differently, and that being public and open was his way, and maybe not the next person's. He also wants others to know that he is willing to talk to anyone suffering from cancer and is unsure of what happens next. them.
Meanwhile, Doerksen's eldest daughter, Makenna, also modeled in the fashion show, walking in support of her father. Along with his other daughters Anika and Blakely, as well as his wife Andrina, his family was at the forefront of his mind throughout his treatment, which included rounds of chemotherapy and surgeries.
“We were pretty open with all of our girls, and at the time they would have been about 12, 10 and 8,” he said. “We were pretty open about what we were going through. We didn't know what we were going to face. We didn't know what was coming next. We didn't know what the treatment plan was going to look like or anything. But I think not hiding the things you're going through from your family is huge, right?
And getting back to the idea of just talking about testicular cancer and the importance of having a conversation in person and on platforms like PembinaValleyOnline, Doerksen was asked what his message would be to other men?
“I think it is important not to hide the symptoms,” he stressed. “I know I had symptoms. It hurt, and I ignored it for a few months before I remembered and had the courage to say, 'You know, I'm just going to go to the walk-in clinic -you, and we will check this.” It is very important not to ignore these symptoms. When your body doesn't feel good, don't ignore it. Let's get this thing checked out, and testicular cancer is a highly treatable cancer, but. you have to catch it, and the best way to catch it is to go see your doctor.”
Many stories, like Doerksen's, were shared Thursday evening, and board president Dianne Mestdagh believes they were all remarkable.
“I think everyone here tonight probably has their own story and a reason to be here and to support this organization,” she said. “Whether it was a model, or a family member that they lost, or a family member or themselves that was currently going through the cancer journey.”
At the end of the event, Mestdagh announced the SCCR 2025 Fashion Show will move to the Meridian Exhibition Center in Winkler and will take place on May 15.
You can listen to CFAM Radio 950 morning show host Chris Sumner (who co-hosted the event with Jayme Giesbrecht) and Kenton Doerksen's entire conversation, below.
