Teenager whose mother died says her friends' mother took her prom dress shopping





A teen on TikTok shares how her friends came together to help her find a dress for prom. Earlier this month, TikTok user Ava, who goes by @stewie.the.subie shared a candid video, speaking about losing her mother when she was 7 years old. The video, shared on April 14, has garnered more than 1.2 million likes and 10,000 comments. “My mother died when I was 7, and my only friend from school told her mother that I didn't have money for a dress for the prom and she offered to take me shopping dresses,” the teen wrote of the video that showed her in tears. looked in his car. She captioned the video: sobbing. Commenters supported her post, writing that she should definitely accept her friend's mother's offer. “Please accept her. I'm a mom and I wouldn't just ask her; she really wants to help you. Enjoy your prom, honey,” one user wrote. Others, like TikToker @shoelover99 and small business account @pinkpowernailsllc, offered to send her items other than a dress to complete her look for prom, including shoes and nails. “Take it! She really wants to be a part of your day! Plus, as a boy mom, I would love to be able to change roles one day and go shopping for prom dresses too!!” another user wrote. In a follow-up video shared just two days later, Ava explained that she was very grateful to everyone who commented, adding that she would keep all her interested viewers posted when she goes with her friend's mother to try on dresses later during the week. “I really thank everyone who supported this video that blew up,” she said. “I can afford to go to prom this year now. I wasn't originally going to go… You somehow managed to make it happen and I appreciate that.” Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. On April 18, the teenager shared another update with her followers showing off over half a dozen dresses she tried on with her friend's mom “oohing” and “ahhing” in the background. “Walk and turn, but don’t stumble or fall!” the mom can be heard saying in the clip, as Ava tries on a sparkly floor-length purple dress. The teen can also be seen trying on a sky blue satin dress, a short black cocktail dress, a dark blue satin dress with a slit and a light pink chiffon dress, which her friend's mother says makes her look like “the fairy that you are.” “Essential memories with my substitute mother,” she wrote in the video. In the end, Ava went home wearing a floor-length royal blue dress with a form-fitting bodice, noting that it was “finally the one I loved,” but not before teasing that her latest prom look end of year with her boyfriend was still to come.

