Men's rowing wins third consecutive Bergen Cup on senior day





PHILADELPHIA CREAM – The Drexel men's rowing team won its third consecutive Bergen Cup on the Schuylkill River as the Dragons celebrated Senior Day. The Drexel men's rowing team won its third consecutive Bergen Cup on the Schuylkill River as the Dragons celebrated Senior Day. From the start of the day, DU put the spotlight on seniors Jack Anderson, Richmond Coney Josh Diggons, Alex Dragovits, Joe Glenn, Malcolm Grauley, Jack Hutchison Nikola Loncar, Damian Lis, Vuk Mladenovic, Nick Perks, James Schmidt, Matt Sherman, Roman Smigiel, Sam Valigorski Lake Watson and Daniel Yurcisin for their contributions to the program. The Varsity 8 boat, in the Lois Krall III hull, led the way for Drexel. Chloe Minicucci (Chelmsman) Josh Diggons (Stroke), Nikola Loncar , Jack Anderson , Damien Lis , James Schmidt , Andrew Manns , John Small And Andreï in Mali (Bow) won gold. The team won with a time of 5:52.0, three seconds ahead of their rivals from Philadelphia. The Third Varsity 8+ A team also finished on the top step of the podium. The team of Matt Sherman (helmsman), Zach Key (Stroke), Daniel Yurcisin, Matthew Kennedy Nick Foley, Richmond Coney , Sam Valigorski , Jack Hutchison And Jono Andersson in shell Sandra Lee Sheller II won in commanding fashion. The team crossed the finish line with a time of 6:12.0, 13 seconds ahead of Saint Joseph's. The Drexel 3V8+ B team finished fourth with a time of 6:31.0. “Today the whole team put on a good display of speed,” said Drexel men's rowing head coach. Matt Weaver . “We know we still have a lot of work to do on all boats, but we remain happy with the momentum we have heading into the Championship season.” FOLLOWING

The Dragons return to action at the Dad Vail Regatta on the Cooper River, May 10-11. RESULTS

University 8+ Drexel – 5:52.0 La Salle – 5:55.0 Temple – 6:07.0 Saint Joseph – 6:10.0 Second University 8+ La Salle – 6:06.0 Saint Joseph – 6:13.0 Temple – 6:13.0 Drexel – 6:19.0 University 4+ La Salle – 6:58.0 Drexel – 7:00.0 Temple – 7:16.0 Third University 4+ Drexel A – 6:12.0 St. Joseph – 6:25.0 Temple – 6:29.0 Drexel B – 6:31.0 LINEUPS

University 8+

Shell: Lois Krall III

Helmsman: Chloe Minicucci

Stroke: Josh Diggons

7: Nikola Loncar

6: Jack Anderson

5: Damien Lis

4: James Schmidt

3: Andrew Manns

2: John Small

Bow: Andreï in Mali Second University 8+

Hull: Krall II

Helmsman: Alex Dragovits

Stroke: Marawan Mohamed

7: Romain Smigiel

6: Michael Pazderski

5: Nemanja Sajatovic

4: Quinn Cooney

3: Zoran Bosnic

2: Colin Gross

1: Dearon Tufankjian Third University 8+ A

Shell: Sandra Lee Sheller II

Helmsman: Matt Sherman

Stroke: Zach Key

7: Daniel Yurcisin

6: Matthew Kennedy

5: Nick Foley

4: Richmond Coney

3: Sam Valigorski

2: Jack Hutchison

1: Jono Andersson Third University 8+ B

Shell: Joseph Griepp

Helmsman: Emma Houghton

Stroke: Aidan Seiger

7: Max Wilson

6: Liam Strain

5: Joe Glenn

4: Gavin Roe

3: Aidan Ionescu

2: Sam Duncan

Bow: Sean Williams Fourth University 4+

Shell: Dan Lyons

Helmsman: Charlotte Bentrim

Stroke: Charlie Fortner

3: Milo Epstein

2: Maxwell Frey

Bow: Willem Kirsch

