Funky fashion show challenges contestants to dress up

STORY AND PHOTO BY KAREN BOSSICK You won't have to walk the trail. But show up in a funky way at the second annual Funky Fashion Show and Fundraiser and you'll be eligible for prizes. The organizers are even making it easier for you by offering a Pop-Up Shop from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Limelight Hotel on the day of the May 1 show. You can buy funky clothes there for a nominal donation, or find lots of fun, colorful outfits at local thrift stores. The Funky Fashion Show will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1 at Ketchum's Limelight Hotel. It will include a short presentation from Sally Gillespie of the Spur Foundation. One-of-a-kind fashion designs will be auctioned off to benefit participating organizations. And there will be light fare and non-alcoholic drinks, as well as a bar without a host. Last year's show drew a raucous crowd. And this year, it's expected to be even bigger, with perhaps up to 50 models. The models represent various nonprofit organizations throughout the Valley. In addition to showcasing their fun fashion, representatives will have the opportunity to give a two-minute speech about their organization. The event was created to highlight organizations that will participate in Idaho Gives, which solicits donations for Idaho nonprofits, from April 29 to May 2 in https://www.idahogives.org/. “It’s a fun way to talk about organizations, all supporting each other,” said Tammy Davis, director of Crisis Hotline which created the event. “It's so much fun, all the models roaming the runway,” added Herbert Romero, who will be one of this year's hosts. Participating organizations include the Flourish Foundation, which visits Wood River Valley classrooms to nourish minds and build resilience. The organization also offers wellness workshops and public mindfulness meditations at its Hailey office. Other organizations at Wednesday's fashion show include Far + Wise, Blaine County Charitable Fund, Men's Second Chance Living, the Wood River Land Trust, The Senior Connection, Higher Ground and The Space. Tickets for the Funky Fashion Show are $10, available at https://thecrisishotline.org/2nd-annual-funky-fashion-show/. IN THE NAME OF IDAHO DONE J.McLaughlin clothing store in Ketchum invites the community to take a few sips and do some spring shopping on behalf of the national initiative called Idaho Gives on Tuesday, April 30. Fifteen percent of sales from noon to 4 p.m. will benefit the nonprofit organization which is hosting a multi-day exhibition. giving initiative for nonprofits throughout Idaho. J.McLaughlin is located at 520 E. 4th St.

