Revelers dress in orange to celebrate the birthday of the kings of the Netherlands

As King Willem-Alexander celebrated his 57th birthday with his family in Emmen in the northeast of the country, people across the country engaged in traditional free markets held on that day, selling toys, books and other second-hand items. Others toured the historic canals of the capital, Amsterdam, as orange smoke from flares waved into the air by a boat drifted above ships of all shapes and sizes jostling for space on a very busy canal. Two girls sell orange pastries during Twelfth Day celebrations in Amsterdam (Peter Dejong/AP) Celebrating your birthday with your own family is the most beautiful thing you can experience. I'm very happy that everyone is back, Willem-Alexander told Dutch television channel NOS during a crowd in Emmen, 190 kilometers northeast of the Dutch capital. An annual poll published by the NOS for Twelfth Day shows that Willem-Alexander's popularity has increased very slightly since last year, to 6.6 out of 10. His wife, born in Argentina, Queen Maxima, obtained 7.1 out of 10 in the survey of 1,015 people. earlier this month. The royal family's popularity took a hit during the Covid-19 pandemic after Willem-Alexander and his family vacationed in Greece during a partial lockdown. A man dressed in orange and his dog dressed in orange listen to a girl play the violin during Twelfth Day celebrations in Amsterdam (Peter Dejong/AP) The royals cut their break short amid national uproar and Willem-Alexander took the unusual step of posting a video message to express regret and contrition for the trip. The king's three daughters, Amalia, Alexia and Ariane, have all recently spent time abroad. Ariane studied in Italy while Alexia took a year off to travel. The eldest child and heir to the Dutch throne, Amalia, also returned before the king's birthday after being forced to leave her student accommodation in Amsterdam and move to Madrid following threats from the underworld. Amalia, 20, who studies politics, psychology, law and economics, told NOS she was extremely grateful to everyone who allowed her to live in Spain, where she said she could enjoy more freedom than in the Netherlands. But she added: I'm happy to be back.

