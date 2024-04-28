Siravo Medalist; Waves advance to Match Play at WCC Championships





BREMERTON, Washington. Second year student Brady Siravo won the first tournament of his career on Saturday and became the 15thth All-time winner and fifth over the past nine seasons to earn WCC Championship medalist honors after battling through three- and five-hole playoffs at Golf Mountain Golf Club, par 72 and 7,101 yards. After all three competitors shot a 10-under 206, Siravo faced off in a playoff with fellow Wave freshman. William Walsh , as well as PCH Cup rival LMU's Riley Lewis. Lewis withdrew early in the playoff, but the two Waves continued the fight until the fifth opportunity, when Siravo holed a 15-foot putt for the victory. Siravo started the day tied for fourth, after moving up three places at the end of the final round. Likewise, Walsh started tied for seventh, but had one of the best rounds of the day to move up six spots and advance to the playoffs. It was the third time for Siravo and Walsh to finish in the top 10 and the second time under par in three rounds of the same tournament this season. The Waves' most recent league championship medalist before this season was Clay Feagler in 2021 and he also won in the playoffs. The team won the NCAA championship that year. Walsh was the second freshman in Pepperdine history to finish first after 54 holes, a feat that last occurred in 2001 by Randy Creighton. As a team, the Waves amassed a score of 842 (286-274-282), beating PCH Cup rival LMU by one stroke and staying ahead of the top four by 15 strokes. San Diego finished stroke play with a nine-shot lead. Tomorrow, Pepperdine will begin match play by facing LMU in the semifinals. The Waves and the Lions will start on the 10thth 7:30 a.m. start San Diego and Saint Mary's will face off in the other semifinal. The final will start around 1:30 p.m.

Team results: 1. San Diego 833; 2. Pepperdine 842; 3. LMU 843; 4. Sainte-Marie 847; 5.Pacific 857; 6. Santa Clara 868; 7. San Francisco 874; 8. Gonzaga 882.

Best individuals:T1. Brady Siravo (Peppery) 206*; T1. William Walsh (Peppery) 206; T1. Riley Lewis (LMU) 206; T4. Craig Ronne (USD) 207; T4. Jack Jerge (SMC) 207; 6. Kristian Bressum (SMC) 208; T7. Guillermo Polo Bodart (Gonzaga) 209; T7. Carson Enright 209. *won in playoff

