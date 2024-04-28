Which trendy fashion item do you prefer based on your specialty – The Connector





Graphic courtesy of Adriana Coln. With the whirlwind of fashion weeks, new trends in clothing and accessories are presented daily. As busy as a SCAD student's life is, it can be difficult to keep up. So, here's what you've all been hoping for: a look at the trending fashion items you're looking for based on your specialty. Fashion or fashion marketing What embodies SCAD's resident fashionistas better than kitten heels? These silky pumps date back to the 1950s but were popularized back then by iconic designers like Miuccia Prada and Jonathan Anderson. Classic, clean and impeccable, kitten heels are the perfect items to represent the FASH and FASM majors (outdoors). Paint Eclectic and fluid, the PNTG majors share many points in common with the long skirt. The recent resurgence of this item is reminiscent of the 70s, a time of artistic expression and technological innovation and we are here for it. The long skirt can be worn in a thousand different ways: business casual, Y2K, flirtatious, etc. This style liberation is exactly what PNTG majors dream of. In writing Gucci, Fendi, Prada? More like Goodwill, FashionNova, Platos Closet. Loafers are a staple of luxury fashion houses and thrift stores, making them an exemplary item for WRIT majors, the kings and queens of duality. Comfortable enough to sit in cafes and study lounges for hours or brave the streets of big cities to experience a story they can tell later. Loafers were made for writers. Animation The perfect blend of infinite customization and surround sound makes the headphones the ideal fashion item for ANIM majors. Nine times out of 10, you'll see top SCAD animators walking around the yard wearing this popular accessory. Sequential art Expressive, bold and a little sassy, ​​miniskirts are the representatives of SEQA. Telling a story in a few inches proves a challenge for ordinary people, but sequential artists take on this challenge and meet it. Creating worlds in tiny dimensions makes the mini-skirt the ultimate trend for these artists. Interior design Sophisticated and versatile, the oversized blazer can do it all, just like the INDS majors. Look suave in your studios with this must-have piece for your business-casual wardrobe. Oversized blazers give an enigmatic confidence boost when you're pitching projects or crushing your cornerstones. Cinema and television For FILM majors: cowboy boots. This fashion accessory is making a comeback on and off screen. Featured in recent award-winning films like Barbie, cowboy boots are the epitome of the essence of MOVIE, all tied to classic Americana fashion. User experience Tote bags are the most adaptable and versatile of these trendy items, which is why they are widely suitable for UX majors. Considering longevity, convenience and usability, totes go hand in hand with UX/UI. With distinctive logos and graphics for each individual, the tote bag offers a unique touch to everyone who wears it.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scadconnector.com/2024/04/27/what-trending-fashion-item-you-are-based-on-your-major/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos