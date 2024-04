Fans Say Selena Gomez Looks 'Stunning' in Leather Dress at Time100 Summit

Selena Gomez strutted her stuff at the Time100 Summit in NYC on Wednesday, April 24, oozing chic vibes in an all-black ensemble! The Rare Beauty founder wore a sleek black leather trench coat. Underneath this coat was a breathtaking Brandon Maxwell dress, featuring a leather bodice and a skirt that gracefully reached her ankles. To top it all off, she rocked open-toe mules, a mini handbag and fierce black sunglasses. For bling, she opted for mini hoop earrings and a delicate silver necklace to accessorize her look. Her hair was styled with a classic middle part and her lips were adorned with a luscious slick of glossy pink. The fans took Instagram to describe her look as “superb”. The 125 Best New Beauty Launches of 2023 Splash News Selena Gomez dazzles in all-black look for Time100 Summit Despite the sunny skies, the star of Only murders in the building has recently embraced bold leather and darker hues, eschewing the usual burst of color that accompanies warmer days. Just a week ago, she turned heads at a basketball game alongside boyfriend Benny Blanco, sporting a chic burgundy trench coat paired with sleek black crocodile boots. The Time100 Summit brings together leaders from the global Time100 community to highlight solutions and inspire action towards a better world. At the summit, the 31-year-old discussed a myriad of topics, from her relationship with social media to her thoughts on beauty standards. Sandra Dahdah/Zuma Press Wire/Splash News Selena Gomez gets candid about her relationship with social media and beauty standards The singer is known for taking frequent breaks from social media and has described the online world as “frustrating.” “I find it frustrating. Then I speak up a little and want to stand up for the people I love. I took four years off Instagram and let my team post for me during those years. I had the “I feel like it was the most rewarding gift I've ever given myself,” she shared at the event. She also candidly discussed the “unrealistic” beauty standards she observed her generation being dragged into. “Personally, I thought there's a very unrealistic standard in the cosmetics world and it makes me a little sad for my generation. And for anyone looking at something that's probably been photoshopped and made pretty, it's… I just wanted to explain that,” the “Love On” hitmaker said of her cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty.

