Adult: My boyfriend wants me to dress up as Taylor Swift in bed

A girl is in the tortured girlfriends department because her boyfriend wants her to dress up as Taylor Swift during sex.

Like many people in Ireland, I was tortured last week by the release of Taylor Swift's new album, she told 'So You Think You're an Adult' on Moncrieff.

My boyfriend is completely obsessed with her – he plays her music all the time, tells me random stories about her that I have no interest in, and even has a stupid hoodie with her face on it.

Recently, his obsession went a little too far: while we were watching his concert film on Disney Plus, after a few glasses of wine, my boyfriend asked me if I would dress as Taylor during sex.

He even sent a screenshot of his tour outfit that he would like me to dress in.“

The boyfriend also suggested he could dress up as Travis Kelce, the singer's last boyfriend.

I'm open to most things, but I feel like with this he's going to imagine he's sleeping with a real Taylor Swift instead of me,” she said.



I've tried to get rid of it, but I think his obsession makes this one a little too weird for me.

Should have said no

Writer Barbara Scully, who is incredibly unaware of Taylor Swift's recent fame, said the bottom line is the importance of consent in the bedroom.

When we talk about people being asked to do things they're not comfortable with in the bedroom, say no, she said.

If you want to introduce something into the bedroom that will add spice to your love life, you both need to embrace it.

Taylor Swift's fame

Broadcaster Declan Buckley highlighted the wider issue of the listener's boyfriend basically wanting to have sex with Taylor Swift.

It's wrapped up in this kind of high-level fanship that's gone a little too far, he said.

Declan explained to Barbara that many Swifties have a deep parasocial relationship with the singer, which Taylor Swift herself nurtures via Easter Eggs about her future plans and personal life through her music.

Fans, for example, successfully guessed that the singer would release a double album last week after she flashed a peace sign at the Grammy Awards.

I'm sure there are a lot of parents who own Swifties and their kids are obsessed with Taylor Swift, he said.

But when there's that added element of not only being a Taylor fan, but also trying to get people to be Taylor Swift in the bedroom, it's a step too far.

Declan said the girlfriend had to say she didn't want to play the role of the singer and had to explain why.

You're going to have a conversation about how you don't particularly like this person your loved one is obsessed with, he said.

The boyfriend may be disappointed, but I hope he gets tickets to the Taylor Swift concert in Dublin on June 28.th29thor 30th.