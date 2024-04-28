Fashion
Colorado State leads men's golf championship after two rounds – Mountain West Conference
CRESWELL, Ore. Colorado State shot a under-par 282 Saturday to overtake opening day leader and two-time defending champion San Diego State to take the lead after two rounds at the 2024 Mountain West Men's Golf Championship, which takes place at par-72. , 7,210 Emerald Valley Golf Club. In the individual race, Utah States Julio Arronte holds a one-shot lead after posting a score of 6-under 66 in the second round.
Led by two strokes compared to the Aztecs after the first round, the Rams saw their four counters score a par or better on Saturday. Christophe Bleier led the way with a 3-under 69 to bring his 36-hole total to a 4-under 140, good for a tie for fourth place. Connor Jones followed a par 72 on Friday with a 2-under 70 to climb seven places and find himself tied for 11th place, while Matthew Wilkinson shot a par 72 and is tied with Jones and three others at 142. Rasmus Helmet shot a 71-under in the second round and is tied for 16th with a 143-under for the tournament. After two rounds, CSU is a collective 10-under 566.
Arronte had the lowest round of the championship so far, with his 66 allowing him to climb 12 places into sole possession of first place with 18 holes to play. The junior from Xalapa, Veracruz, Mexico, shot one of two blank cards of the day, making five birdies on the front nine before making nine straight pars and finishing with a birdie on the final hole. With two rounds in the books, Arronte is 7-under 137 and leads Fresno States Matthew Sutherland by a blow.
Ranked 32nd nationally, San Diego State shot 2-under 286 in the second round and trails Colorado State by just two shots at 8-under 568 as it strives to become the No. 1 team since l 'UNLV from 2017 to 2019 won three consecutive MW Mens Golf. Championship titles. The Aztecs Shea laguewho shared the first day lead, shot 1-over 73 in the second round and enters the final round tied for fourth at 4-under 144. Tyler Kowack And Jackson Moss both shot 2-under 70, with Kowack joining Arronte with a bogey-free day.
San Jos State and Utah State were the biggest players of the day, with the Spartans posting a team score of 7-under 281 to move up four spots and tie for second at 8-under 568 and the Aggies scorched the course for a 12.-under 276 to climb five spots and into fourth at 6-under 570.
SJSU Xuan Luo shot 3-under 69 to move up nine spots to tie for fourth at 4-under 140, while teammate Caleb Shelter is tied for seventh at 3-under 141 after carding a 2-under 70. The Spartans are the only team with two players in the top 10.
Sutherland carded a 2-under 70 to move to 6-under 138 and climb one spot to second place, while UNLV Caden Fioroni remained steady at third with a 5-under 139 after a 1-under 71 in the second round.
Boise States Cole Rueck jumped 19 places in the individual rankings with a score of 4-under 68 in the second round, while he is now tied for seventh with a score of 3-under 141. Carson Herron and Nevada Jonathan Kim are also tied for seventh after scoring 1-under 71 and 1-over 73, respectively, in the second round.
In the team race, Fresno State and No. 20 New Mexico are tied for fifth at 4-under 572. UNLV (575), Nevada (578), Wyoming (581), Boise State (582) and Air Strength (602) ranking.
Tee times for the final 18 holes begin at 8 a.m. PT with Air Force and Boise State paired. Wyoming and Nevada tee off at 8:40 a.m., followed by UNLV and New Mexico at 9:20 a.m., Fresno State and Utah State at 10 a.m. and San Jos State, San Diego State and Colorado State at 10:40 a.m. Live scoring is available on Golfstat.com.
HOW TO WATCH
All three rounds will be broadcast live on GolfKast via GKLive.TV. GKLive will broadcast live every day of the tournament, from the start of the first group to the end of the final group, providing coverage with 20 cameras on select holes. Hole 18 will feature live play-by-play each day from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT. The Mountain West Network's Jesse Kurtz and Golfweek writer Lance Ringler will be on the call.
Viewers must create a free account on the homepage to watch the event. The event homepage can be found here.
–mw–
|
Sources
2/ https://themw.com/news/2024/04/27/colorado-state-leads-mens-golf-championship-after-two-rounds/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The British Conservative Party faces the threat of total extinction
- California Disney characters unionize decades after their Florida peers. Hollywood plays a role
- Colorado State leads men's golf championship after two rounds – Mountain West Conference
- 3 Kurdish journalists brought to court for arrest, 6 released under judicial supervision
- British troops could be sent to Gaza to help deliver aid
- Pasadenas Theater 360 to present 'Spring Awakening' with teen cast in Hollywood – Pasadena Weekendr
- Thiago Monteiro beats Stefanos Tsitsipas in Madrid | ATP tour
- Adult: My boyfriend wants me to dress up as Taylor Swift in bed
- A 6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Java, Indonesia, according to MetMalaysia
- PM Modi put India on the world map as an innovator and credible leader: IT industry leaders
- Yemen's Houthi rebels claim to have shot down US Reaper drone, release footage showing plane wreckage
- Trojans lose DL to Transfer Portal