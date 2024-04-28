Colorado State leads men's golf championship after two rounds – Mountain West Conference

CRESWELL, Ore. Colorado State shot a under-par 282 Saturday to overtake opening day leader and two-time defending champion San Diego State to take the lead after two rounds at the 2024 Mountain West Men's Golf Championship, which takes place at par-72. , 7,210 Emerald Valley Golf Club. In the individual race, Utah States Julio Arronte holds a one-shot lead after posting a score of 6-under 66 in the second round.

Led by two strokes compared to the Aztecs after the first round, the Rams saw their four counters score a par or better on Saturday. Christophe Bleier led the way with a 3-under 69 to bring his 36-hole total to a 4-under 140, good for a tie for fourth place. Connor Jones followed a par 72 on Friday with a 2-under 70 to climb seven places and find himself tied for 11th place, while Matthew Wilkinson shot a par 72 and is tied with Jones and three others at 142. Rasmus Helmet shot a 71-under in the second round and is tied for 16th with a 143-under for the tournament. After two rounds, CSU is a collective 10-under 566.

Arronte had the lowest round of the championship so far, with his 66 allowing him to climb 12 places into sole possession of first place with 18 holes to play. The junior from Xalapa, Veracruz, Mexico, shot one of two blank cards of the day, making five birdies on the front nine before making nine straight pars and finishing with a birdie on the final hole. With two rounds in the books, Arronte is 7-under 137 and leads Fresno States Matthew Sutherland by a blow.

Ranked 32nd nationally, San Diego State shot 2-under 286 in the second round and trails Colorado State by just two shots at 8-under 568 as it strives to become the No. 1 team since l 'UNLV from 2017 to 2019 won three consecutive MW Mens Golf. Championship titles. The Aztecs Shea laguewho shared the first day lead, shot 1-over 73 in the second round and enters the final round tied for fourth at 4-under 144. Tyler Kowack And Jackson Moss both shot 2-under 70, with Kowack joining Arronte with a bogey-free day.

San Jos State and Utah State were the biggest players of the day, with the Spartans posting a team score of 7-under 281 to move up four spots and tie for second at 8-under 568 and the Aggies scorched the course for a 12.-under 276 to climb five spots and into fourth at 6-under 570.

SJSU Xuan Luo shot 3-under 69 to move up nine spots to tie for fourth at 4-under 140, while teammate Caleb Shelter is tied for seventh at 3-under 141 after carding a 2-under 70. The Spartans are the only team with two players in the top 10.

Sutherland carded a 2-under 70 to move to 6-under 138 and climb one spot to second place, while UNLV Caden Fioroni remained steady at third with a 5-under 139 after a 1-under 71 in the second round.

Boise States Cole Rueck jumped 19 places in the individual rankings with a score of 4-under 68 in the second round, while he is now tied for seventh with a score of 3-under 141. Carson Herron and Nevada Jonathan Kim are also tied for seventh after scoring 1-under 71 and 1-over 73, respectively, in the second round.

In the team race, Fresno State and No. 20 New Mexico are tied for fifth at 4-under 572. UNLV (575), Nevada (578), Wyoming (581), Boise State (582) and Air Strength (602) ranking.

Tee times for the final 18 holes begin at 8 a.m. PT with Air Force and Boise State paired. Wyoming and Nevada tee off at 8:40 a.m., followed by UNLV and New Mexico at 9:20 a.m., Fresno State and Utah State at 10 a.m. and San Jos State, San Diego State and Colorado State at 10:40 a.m. Live scoring is available on Golfstat.com.

HOW TO WATCH

All three rounds will be broadcast live on GolfKast via GKLive.TV. GKLive will broadcast live every day of the tournament, from the start of the first group to the end of the final group, providing coverage with 20 cameras on select holes. Hole 18 will feature live play-by-play each day from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT. The Mountain West Network's Jesse Kurtz and Golfweek writer Lance Ringler will be on the call.

Viewers must create a free account on the homepage to watch the event. The event homepage can be found here.

