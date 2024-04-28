Swatch and Verdy are an artistic collaboration made in heaven





Swatch and Verdy open a new chapter in the name of art. Meet Vick, the creative representative and brainchild of one of Japan's most recognized artists, VERDY. THEpanda-rabbit, which embodies positivity, peace, longevity and abundance, has been the subject of some of the most high-profile collaborations and has only appeared in black and white until now. Childterribleof Swiss watchmaking and one of thethe biggestpatron of the art world, Swatch, returns asmainpartner of the prestigious art exhibition Biennale Arte 2024 and roped in the Vick et Verdy for this memorable occasion. Dominating 4 m high, the Giardini, larger than life Vick Bronze by Verdy Art installationdebutsin a new bronze color palette. While Verdy rendered Vick in several ironic facial and body expressions, the art installation follows Verdys.All gonepublicationand servesas a poignant reminder of the importance of embracing play, even in an adult context. VICK BRONZE BY VERDY The launch of the art installation is accompanied by a series of watches bearing Verdy's artistic touches, combined with Swatch's palette of color and fun. The flagship piece is the 34mm Swatch GENT, imitating the colors ofVick Bronze by Verdy. A splash of color has been added to the commemorative edition as Vicks' tongue changes colorevery daythrough a cycle of orange, red, pink and yellow. VISIT BY VERDY Colorful, fun and uplifting, these are the values ​​why Visty was created, in response to the pandemic, to bring a sense of joy and happiness to people going through difficult times. The fresh palette is Vicks' flashy black and white look and is designed to stand out in the lightweight design of the 41mm NEW GENT watch. VICK BY VERDY Vick by Verdy presents the incomparable panda-rabbit character created by VERDY. Vick exudes an energetic and rebellious attitude in his timeless black and white.colorscheme. The focal point of the dial is the iconic A symbol, symbolizing Vicks' affinity for punk music. The NEW GENT BIOSOURCED model features a sleek design, allowing you to seamlessly express your rebellious nature.bothprofessional and casual environments with Vick adorning your wrist. YOUTH WASTED BY VERDY Verdysfirst brand, Wasted YouthSince2016 carries Verdy's profound message that every time is never wasted and contributes to personal growth. Inspired by his passion for punk and skate culture, elements are incorporated into Verdy's Swatch New Gent Wasted Youthwitha contrasting blue and white logo dial and a striking bracelet with the text I can't waste my time anymore. GIRLS DON’T TALK BY VERDY Girls Dont Cry was released a year after Wasted Youth and was Verdy's tribute to his wife. The Swatch Gent's transparent case and bracelet feature iconic Girls Dont Cry touches. With love at its center in the shape of a heart on the dial, this is a chic andsimplerepresentation of Verdys' art. The Girls Dont Cry logo is repeated on the transparent strap in white, allowing the red elements of love to shine through. Once you have finished this story, clickhereto find our April 2024 issue RELATED ARTICLES

