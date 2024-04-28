Naomi Campbell's fashion charity closed – halfway through charity watchdog's investigation into allegations of financial mismanagement

Naomi Campbell's Fashion For Relief charity has been closed as part of the charity watchdog's investigation into allegations of financial mismanagement, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.

The Charity Commission confirmed last night that it had removed the model's charity from the UK charity register while continuing its investigation into allegations of misconduct.

It follows revelations from this newspaper that official accounts showed that over a 15-month period he spent more than €1.6 million on a glittering gala at Cannes, but did not donated that 5,000 to good causes.

The watchdog said it was still investigating Fashion For Relief, which Ms Campbell founded in 2005, saying she was inspired by her friend Nelson Mandela who told her to “use [her] voice' for good.

The charity claims to have raised more than $11 million, mostly through glitzy fundraising events held around the world, including New York, Mumbai and Moscow.

Ms Campbell, 53, would take center stage at galas, appearing in stunning designer dresses, and was honored by the British Fashion Council for her philanthropic work in 2019.

But concerns were raised in 2021 about the amount of money being transferred to people in need after the London Mayor's Fund filed a formal complaint, claiming the charity owed it $50,000.

The Mayor's Fund, which helps young Londoners from disadvantaged backgrounds, filed a “serious incident” report with the Charity Commission, which announced a statutory inquiry in November that year.

A spokesperson for the Charity Commission told this newspaper last night that the charity was removed from the charity register last month. The move came after the watchdog appointed two executives to take over Fashion For Relief, which had regularly filed its accounts late.

Last night a friend of Ms Campbell said Fashion For Relief was set up to raise awareness and not just to get money. They insisted the model, who was worth €63 million, decided to end Fashion For Relief before the surveillance investigation was launched.

A Charity Commission spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Fashion For Relief's interim directors appointed by the Commission have applied for it to be removed from the charity register on the basis that it is no longer operating.

“The removal process has now been completed and entered into the public register. Our statutory investigation into the charity is ongoing.

As part of the investigation, Fashion For Relief administrators were prohibited from carrying out certain financial transactions in order to “protect the association’s assets”.

The trustees were Mrs. Campbell; his main collaborator, Veronica Chou, who is the heiress to a $2 billion textile fortune; and socialite and lawyer Bianka Hellmich. Ms. Chou left the association days after the Commission launched its investigation in 2021.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “The dissolution of Fashion For Relief was a decision taken by the trustees three years ago. It was not closed by force.

“Fashion For Relief operates in America and will continue to lead fundraising initiatives around the world.”