Fashion show brings community together to help fight poverty in Anderson | Local News





ANDERSON It may not have been a New York runway show, but the Mercy Road Church gymnasium served dozens of models well Saturday in an effort to help a local nonprofit. The Walk In Your Purpose fashion show, its organizers said, had a dual purpose: to provide a platform for emerging fashion designers to showcase their latest work; and bring attention to the needs and programming of The Mercy Table, a community service organization based in Anderson. You think fashion, you think model, you think it's just about vanity and pretty clothes, but it's actually a community of people coming together to support each other in a family way, Sherrie said Gearheart, who served as emcee for the event. . The best part is raising money for the organization and hearing these testimonies. The fashion show segments, which attracted about 100 people, were separated by testimonials from people who, through Mercy Table's resources, overcame homelessness due to addiction and other challenges to lead a life productive with healthy support systems around them. Organizer Yolanda Wilkins said that while Mercy Table officials were grateful for the fashion show's monetary donations, they were also grateful that clothes from the charity five-and-dime store were worn by some of the models. The money is huge, but the real need is clothing donations, Wilkins said. Without clothes, they cannot continue to help those who have been in these (harmful) situations. You can give $20 to anyone, she added, but it won't stop them from going back to their situation because they don't have clothes. Wilkins recruited Gearhart, CEO of a talent agency that provides coaching to young models and workshops emphasizing diversity in the fashion industry, to host the Saturday show. Gearheart responded by booking more than 60 models to wear dozens of outfits. Because (Wilkins) has such a pure heart of gold and she's always there for everyone, no one hesitated, Gearheart said. Everyone joined in to say: What can I do to support you? Wilkins, a model and motivational speaker, met Jennifer Beaumont, executive director of Mercy Tables, at a community reception. A former Mercy Table customer, Wilkins said she was interested in starting an event to bring more attention to the organization's mission. She was modeling, so we got together and thought a fashion show fundraiser would be a great way to get the modeling community and the Mercy Tables name out to the community, Beaumont said. The event also featured vendors, a silent auction and refreshments. Wilkins said she hopes to make it an annual show that brings more community members together to support them. This is meant to be copied, Beaumont said. This is how you're supposed to treat people. You want to treat people the way you would hope to be treated in any situation.

