Lions draft room scores another fashion victory with black Dan Campbell jerseys





ALLEN PARK – The Detroit Lions have made a name for themselves through the draft in the three years under general manager Brad Holmes. But they also earn a reputation for winning hearts with their fashion choices in the draft room. From Holmes rocking Villain sweatshirts to Positional Villain hoodies sending a message during his preliminary press conferences. To the entire draft room sporting freshly made black #89 Dan Campbell Lions uniforms on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft, receiving widespread adoration. Holmes, speaking to reporters near the end of the final day of the draft, said the idea to complete the loop came from team president Rod Wood. When Wood and the Lions revealed their new uniforms, he also revealed that Campbell asked them for a black alternative option. I take no credit for this one, Holmes said Saturday. I'm glad the idea was brought up – but it was Rod Woods' idea to wear these jerseys. I thought it looked great on TV. I mean, just the texts that I was getting and just me seeing them, like, Wow, this is even cooler than I thought. It was Rod's idea, obviously, with the new blacks and the whole Dan thing when he wanted the black jerseys back, so it came full circle. I thought it was a good overview. Related: Brad Holmes takes aim at positional value critics with new draft day attire Related The black uniforms are a big hit for Dan Campbell, who requested them just weeks after taking office. Wood said he told the Lions head coach, who had only been on the job for a few weeks at the time of the request, to win the division and then bring back the black jerseys. He liked them because when he played here he wore them, Wood said at Ford Field's uniform reveal event last week. He was the team favorite at the time, and he still wanted it. For him, it's a step backwards. And I think they dress even better than when he was here with the pantsuits. It's a better look than the silver we wore back then.

