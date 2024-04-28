Is there a fashion feud between Ivanka Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle?





While people have been convinced for years that Tiffany Trump was trying to steal her half-sister Ivanka Trump's fashionista status symbol, it appears there may be another fashion war brewing in the family: between Ivanka and Kimberly Guilfoyle. The two have distinct styles, with Ivanka usually opting for more sleek and chic looks that cover most of her skin, Guilfoyle opting for bold looks that show off her figure. However, Ivanka shook things up in April 2024 with a dark brown dress from the brand Staud, more specifically she wore the Delphine dress. You can see the photos below: Related story

Ivanka Trump's reaction to Donald Trump's Hush Money lawsuit is completely understandable

As you can see, it's a bolder dress that has cutouts all over the chest and abs, and many fashion-loving and eagle-eyed viewers noticed that Guilfoyle was actually wearing this same dress in 2022 . Guilfoyle actually wore the black dress to Tiffany's wedding in 2022. You know, the one where everyone wore pastels and Ivanka cropped it from the group photo. Many points of sale and netizens think that not only is their feud still going strong, but this dress could have been a strategic move towards her future sister-in-law. Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump. Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle. Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP. However, hold on tight, because if you scroll through Ivanka's comments section, you'll see that Guilfoyle actually made a rare comment under the series of photos of Ivanka in a dress, with her husband Jared Kushner. Related story

Ivanka Trump's reaction to Donald Trump's Hush Money lawsuit is completely understandable

Guilfoyle actually commented under the post saying, “Beautiful! ❤️🔥” Although the two have been rather frosty in the past, it could just be that they like the same dress and both want to wear it (despite the controversy it sparked in 2022). Before you go, click here to see every time Ivanka Trump tried to distance herself from the Trump family:



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sheknows.com/entertainment/articles/3011389/ivanka-trump-kimberly-guilfoyle-fashion-war/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos