Tenniscore: Center court chic is crushing it this fashion season | Fashion

Wwith a new film, Challengers, which comes out this weekend, American actor Zendaya has been on many red carpets and chatshow couches in recent weeks. And from tennis ball heels to a racket-patterned evening dress, the teen idols' past outfits have all been a chic take on tennis, much like the Luca Guadagnino film itself .
While the rest of us may not have the opportunity to wear a long, low-cut neon dress adorned with a tennis ball, it'll be hard to miss tenniscore this year as clothing inspired or worn for sports become the latest trend. .
On second-hand fashion resale app Depop, searches for tennis skirts and polo shirts are up 52% and 53%, respectively. Interest in these traditional sporty looks will also be boosted by the new glossy Apple TV series. Apples never fall, based on a novel by Liane Moriarty about a family tennis dynasty. Fashion brands like Miu Miu and Céline have also explored tennis style recently.
Although it is a very current trend, the link between fashion and tennis is old. In the 1920s, French player Suzanne Lenglen became a fashion icon thanks to wearing Jean Patou designs on the field. Tennis stars Ren Lacoste, Fred Perry and Stan Smith all lent their names to clothing and shoes that are still a part of many modern wardrobes.
A diamond pave bracelet is known as a tennis bracelet thanks to American Chris Evert who wore one at the 1978 US Open. Then there are the competitors who made style statements by defying white traditional, from John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg in the 80s, to the neon Steffi Graffs and Andre Agassis in the 90s.
Other notable on-court fashion moments include Billie Jean King's button-down dress worn during the Battle of the Sexes match with Bobby Riggs in 1973 and Serena Williams' black jumpsuit with red stripe at the 2018 French Open. Stuart Brumfitt, editor of tennis style magazine Donut, says the sunny sports circuit is the key to its elevated fashion status: you watch rugby or football all winter long, and it pours with rain. Tennis is always in these incredible places. There’s a bit of inherent glamor to that.
Gambling has also long had a connection with the wealthy. It was one of the first sports that wealthy, upper-middle-class men and women played together, says Robert J Lake, author of A social history of tennis in Britain. People tend to look to the rich and famous for new trends.
Gary Armstrong, editor-in-chief of the sports and fashion magazine CircleZeroEight, says this association with wealth and glamor helped forge a connection with fashion houses. Tennis players were good enough to wear high-fashion clothing, while soccer players weren't, he said. There is probably a higher percentage of tennis players who have sponsorship deals with watch and perfume brands. Beauty brands love tennis because it doesn't sweat too much.
Emma Raducanu from the UK is an ambassador for Dior; Jannik Sinner, the highest-ranked Italian player in history, works with Gucci, and Carlos Alcaraz, winner at Wimbledon in 2023, is in Louis Vuitton ads.
Although players are known for their style, tennis dress codes remain strict. The French Open banned wetsuits after Williams wore hers. Wimbledon's rule that players must wear mostly white has been in place since the tournament began in 1877. It was changed last year to allow colored undershorts to address players' anxiety at the idea of playing during their period.
Agassi didn't play at Wimbledon for three years because they wouldn't allow him to wear neon, Brumfitt says. He missed the great grand slams on this principle of clothing.
Daniel-Yaw Miller, who writes about sports and fashion for the industry title The fashion businessstates: There is a critical mass of young players on the tour who are more daring and express their personal style on and off the court Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton as well as Sinner.
And, Miller says, it's not just the players who are important to the connection between fashion and tennis. Morgan Riddle is an influencer with 257,000 followers on Instagram, who is the partner of American player Taylor Fritz. She has become a tennis trendsetter and has now signed her own sponsorship deal with sports brand Wilson.
Shell brings 15 other influencers to the tournament. This helps spread tennis to different audiences, which is always a good thing, he says.
