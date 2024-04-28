Maisie Williams flaunts her long legs in a stylish tweed mini dress at a New York screening of her new Apple+ series

Maisie Williams put on a leggy look in a short tweed dress for a Q&A event in New York on Saturday.

The 27-year-old actress attended a screening of her new series The New Look at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Robin Williams Center in the Big Apple and struck a confident pose as she arrived on the red carpet.

Maisie showed off her long legs in the two-piece set as she teetered in a pair of white stilettos.

The former Game of Thrones star wore a white shirt underneath the number, but freed her arms from the sleeves to place them firmly on her hips.

Makeup-wise, Maisie kept things natural and curled her dark red locks so they hung tightly around her shoulders.

Maisie Williams put on a leggy look in a short tweed dress for a Q&A event in New York on Saturday.

The former Game of Thrones star wore a white shirt underneath the number but freed her arms from the sleeves to place them firmly on her hips.

The New Look is an Apple+ series that follows the life of fashion legend Christian Dior and Maisie plays his sister Catherine, who was a resistance fighter during World War II.

The actress was joined at the event by producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, her co-stars Juliette Binoche, Ben Mendelsohn and series creator Todd A. Kessler.

The outing comes shortly after Maisie revealed she lost almost two stone in preparation for the role.

She revealed that she lost 26 kilos to realistically portray Dior's emaciated appearance upon his return to Paris after World War II.

Catherine was arrested and tortured by the Gestapo in July 1944 after joining the Resistance and becoming a key member of a secret network that collected intelligence for the Allies.

She was imprisoned by the Nazis at the Ravensbruck concentration camp and so that Maisie could accurately portray her emaciated appearance in scenes set after the war, the actress underwent a difficult transformation.

Supervised by medical professionals, Maisie revealed to Harper's Bazaarhow she “ate very little”.

She managed to lose weight mainly by sweating right before filming – a technique that boxers and jockeys use before competing.

The New Look is an Apple+ series that follows the life of fashion legend Christian Dior and Maisie plays his sister Catherine, who was a resistance fighter during World War II.

The actress was joined at the event by producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, her co-stars Juliette Binoche, Ben Mendelsohn and series creator Todd A. Kessler.

Maisie Williams revealed she lost almost two kilos in preparation for her latest role as Catherine Dior in Apple TV+ series The New Look

She said: “I had to get up at 4am to start sweating.The night before, around 7 or 8 p.m., I was allowed to have something salty and dehydrating, smoked salmon and a small glass of wine.

“Then I took a boiling bath with lots of salts in it.

“And I kind of levitated into bed and slept for maybe three hours and then I woke up and ate a handful of nuts.”

“I couldn’t sleep through the night at this point. I kept waking up and feeling like a marble in a bottle, rattling…'