PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania. – The Navy track and field teams will head into the Patriot League Outdoor Championships on a high note after several top-10 performances at the Penn Relays Thursday through Saturday at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The highlight of the competition was the women's 4x800m team from Alex Wercinski , Ellie Abraham , McKenna Brophy And Kayla McGuire . The team broke the program record with a time of 8:44.34 to place ninth in the championship race. The time broke the previous record of 1.11, set by Annie-Norah Beveridge, Shannon Cuthbert, Mansfield Murph and Jess Palacio during the 2012 Patriot League Championship.

“This was a tremendous opportunity for the team to compete at a world-class venue. For this group to experience the Penn Relays in its 128th year was fantastic. The women's 4x800m relay team breaking a school record was very impressive. A huge compliment to coach (Kim) Lewnes and (Susan) Molloy for putting in the work. When you see things like that and the enthusiasm of the team, it's very. rewarding,” said the director of track and field and cross country. Jamie Cook . “We also had several very good performances from the 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay and distance medley relay teams. We did not make the finals in all races to keep our kids rested for next week. Jia ( Anderson) and Brahmir (Vick) both made the finals of their respective hurdle events and it was a great experience for them both. We are now preparing for next week's conference. It's a big competition, but we. “We prepare for every competition like it's a big competition. We want to make sure we give our kids the best they can to succeed and now we need to figure out where to place them in terms of entries.”

The Mids recorded eight additional top-10s over the course of the three-day competition, all of which met the IC4A/ECAC qualifying standards.

Mia-Claire Kezal , Josephine Zink , Katelyn Pepin And Sophie Compton combined to win the varsity distance medley relay with a time of 11:28.03. This arrival ranks second all-time in Navy history.

Additionally, Zink and McGuire helped Kylie Bedard And Taylor Woodworth in the collegiate 4x400m relay. The team won the preliminary race with a qualifying time of 3:46.35.

The men's distance medley relay team Luc Nester , Greyson Gravitt , Carson Slot And Sam Keeny finished seventh in the championship event posting the sixth-fastest time in team history (9:41.70).

Sloat and Gravitt also competed in the distance medley relay with Tate Frost And Garrett Baublitz . The Mids placed 10th in the championship race with a qualifying time of 7:34.73.

Nathan Kent , Jay Evans , David Walker And Jacques Guillaume took ninth place in the preliminaries of the 4x400m relay championship. The quartet posted the second-fastest time in program history at 3:06.98.

Marcel Jackson , Jonah Johnson , Nico González-Reed And Tyler Yurich represented Navy in the 4x100m relay championship preliminaries. They recorded a qualifying time of 41.35 to place 21st.

The women's 4x100m relay unit Caroline Rey , Mayu Gayton , Roman shoes Isabelle And Jia Anderson finished seventh in the varsity preliminary race posting a qualifying time of 46.84.

Anderson also competed in the 100m hurdles championship. She qualified for the final on Friday with a ninth-place finish in 13.71. His time ranks third in the history of the school. Anderson crossed the finish line with the fourth-fastest time in Navy history (13.72) to finish eighth overall in the final Saturday.

Brahmir Vick achieved two top-10s at the 110m hurdles championship. He qualified for the final by running the second-fastest time in team history, 13.70, to place fourth. He then claimed a fifth place in the final with a time of 13.74. That time ranks fifth all-time in program history.

Jackson Nguyen achieved a career performance in the 10,000m championship. He recorded the eighth-fastest time in school history in 29:40.49 to take 11th place.

Joe Reiman (8:59.67) and Tom Fodor (9:06.42) both finished with championship qualifying times in the 3,000m steeplechase to place 16th and 20th, respectively.

Max Girardet (57th place) led the intermediate group in the 5,000m championship with a qualifying time of 14:35.80.

Joshua Boamah competed in shot put, discus and hammer championships. His best placing was a sixth place in the discus with a qualifying mark of 54.17 m (177' 8″). He placed ninth in the shot put and hammer throw with qualifying distances of 17.45 m (57' 3″) and 62.28 m. (204' 4″), respectively.

Collin Greene also totaled three qualifying scores in Philadelphia. He achieved third place in the university shot put (17.03 m / 55' 10.5″), seventh place in the university hammer throw (57.62 m / 189' 0″) and 15th place in the throw of the university discus (47.85 m / 157' 0″).

Danish Vernor's The qualifying distance of 54.53 m (178' 11″) helped him finish in 18th place in the varsity hammer throw.

Jordyn Hutchinson placed in the top five in two of her events. She posted a hammer throw mark of 55.67 m (182' 7″) to take fourth place in the university competition. Additionally, she placed fifth in the university shot put with a distance of 46, 60m (152' 11″). Both of his throws met qualifying standards.

Braden Presseur (59.34m / 194' 8″) and Renny Murphy (43.17 m/141' 7″) both recorded qualifying marks in their respective javelin events. Presser placed eighth in the men's championship, while Murphy earned a ninth-place finish in the women's championship.

Sheldon Ulmer led the way in the vault events by placing fourth in the varsity high jump with a qualifying height of 2.06 m (6' 9″).

The additional qualifying score in the aerials was posted by Sebasteon Allen . He took 10th place in the triple jump with a distance of 14.21 m (46' 7.5″).

The Mids will travel to Lewisburg, Pa., to compete in the Patriot League Outdoor Championship next Friday (9 a.m.) and Saturday (8:45 a.m.). Navy will look to sweep the outdoor competition for the sixth consecutive time.