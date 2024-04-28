Puyuan Fashion Week kicks off in east China's Zhejiang -Xinhua

A model displays a creation during the Puyuan Fashion Week at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang province, 26 April 2024. The five-day Puyuan Fashion Week has kicked off on Wednesday at Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing, with the theme “Weaving a Wise Future” under the guiding principle that “Knitting is Fashion”.

Combining the beauty of fashion knitwear with the idyllic charm of the water city, Puyuan Fashion Week highlights the symbiotic relationship between the fashion industry and resort tourism. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

