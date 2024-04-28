Fashion
Rowing News | #5 Tennessee wins Lake Wheeler Invitational Cup
RALEIGH, North Carolina The fifth-ranked Tennessee rowing team swept all five of its races in the third heat of Saturday's Lake Wheeler Invitational to win the Pocock Lake Wheeler Invitational Cup in dominant fashion.
This weekend, Tennessee won each of the 15 races in which a boat competed. This earned the Lady Vols all 99 available points from the event. No. 16 Duke was second with 84 points and UCF posted 75 points, good for third place. No. 10 Syracuse placed fourth with 65 points, while 11th-ranked Pennsylvania had 62 points to finish fifth over the two days of rowing.
“I am proud of the outstanding performance of our entire team this weekend,” said the head coachKim Cupinisaid. “It was great to see all our boats in the different categories remain undefeated this weekend. We will continue to work hard in practice and work together as we prepare for the conference championships in the coming weeks. »
The First Crew of the University of Tennessee EightSasha Radovanovic(helmsman),Meg Flanagan,Hannah Smith,Sarah Abrams,Alex Pigeon,Riley Ferdelman,Alice Fahey,Hannah RichardsonAndEmma Seawrightwon a convincing victory on Saturday, crossing the finish line in 6:26.432. This time was the fastest of all the boats in the field in the third race and the second best time of the weekend. Additionally, that mark was 13.826 seconds faster than 18th-ranked Washington State and 16.316 seconds ahead of Big 12 foe Alabama.
The Lady Vols 2V8+ boat featured on SaturdayElizabeth Wally(helmsman),Sophie Hill,Megan Hewison,Stella Mirkovic,Paige Reymann,Nicole Campbell,Gracie Condon,Katie RiceAndErin Gifford. This crew had the fourth fastest time (6:29.500) of all crews all weekend, behind only three 1V8+ crews, two of which were also Lady Vol boats.
UT got ahead of the field remarkably in this race. Miami (6:47.182) crossed the finish line 17.682 seconds behind Tennessee, with Alabama (6:51.234) placing third, 21.734 seconds behind the Lady Vols. Washington State clocked 6:59.748, 30.248 seconds behind Tennessee.
In the first university boat fourLaila Irigoyen(helmsman),Maylie Valiquette,Allison Lea,Sheya LavinAndNatalia LoramTennessee's final time of 7:10.435 beat second-place Alabama (7:26.457) by 16.022 seconds. Sixth-place Washington State (7:42.329) was 31.894 seconds behind Tennessee. UT's winning time was the best time of any four-man crew all weekend.
The 2V4+ crew from TennesseeAudrey Bast(helmsman),Abby Fowler,Béatrice Bernard,Channing TanerAndLogan Yatestook the victory with a final time of 7:25.092. That mark was 8.476 seconds faster than second-place Iowa and 16.154 seconds better than third-place Alabama.
Saturday also sawMykayla Flustercoxswain of the third varsity crew of the Lady VolsLili BinettiParis Thornburg,Kiana Worobey,Casey Columnist,Mayan Bird,Tiara dye,Evelyn HédrickAndAlyssa Biernatto a winning time of 6:58.380, beating Alabama (7:03.996) by 5.616 seconds and fourth-place Miami by 23.044 seconds.
Pocock Lake Wheeler Invitational Cup
Final ranking by points
1.Tennessee – 99
2. Duke – 84
3. UCF – 75
4. Syracuse – 65
5. Penn – 62 years old
6.Alabama – 56
7. Iowa – 32
8.Miami – 28
9. Washington State – 26
10. Louisville – 17
11.Tulsa-13
12. Clemson – 10
13. Navy – 7
14. Kansas-5
15. Boston University – 2
16. Georgetown – 2
17. North Carolina – 1
18. Boston College – 1
Next, Tennessee returns to Sarasota, Fla., for the second time in three events to compete in the Big 12 Championships on Sunday, May 19.
Race results
1V8+:
1. #5Tennessee(6:26.432)
2.#18 Washington State (6:40.258)
3.Miami (6:42.570)
4.Alabama (6:42.748)
5.Iowa (6:47.256)
6. Boston (6:47.478)
2V8+:
1. #5Tennessee(6:29.500)
2.Miami (6:47.182)
3.Alabama (6:51.234)
4.Iowa (6:51.846)
5. Boston (6:56.998)
6.#18 Washington State (6:59.748)
1V4+:
1. #5Tennessee(7:10.435)
2.Alabama (7:26.457)
3.Boston (7:30.189)
4.Miami (7:32.425)
5.Iowa (7:32.903)
6.#18 Washington State (7:42.329)
2V4+:
1. #5Tennessee(7:25.092)
2.Iowa (7:33.568)
3.Alabama (7:41.246)
4.Miami (7:49.892)
5.#18 Washington State (7:55.942)
3V8+:
1. #5Tennessee(6:58.380)
2.Alabama (7:03.996)
3.Iowa (7:13.840)
4.Miami (7:21.424)
Compositions
1V8+:Sasha Radovanovic(helmsman),Meg Flanagan,Hannah Smith,Sarah Abrams,Alex Pigeon,Riley Ferdelman,Alice Fahey,Hannah Richardson,Emma Seawright
2V8+:Elizabeth Wally(helmsman),Sophie Hill,Megan Hewison,Stella Mirkovic,Paige Reymann,Nicole Campbell,Gracie Condon,Katie Rice,Erin Gifford
1V4+:Laila Irigoyen(helmsman),Maylie Valiquette,Allison Lea,Sheya Lavin,Natalia Loram
2V4+:Audrey Bast(helmsman),Abby Fowler,Béatrice Bernard,Channing Taner,Logan Yates
3V8+:Mykayla Fluster(helmsman),Lili BinettiParis Thornburg,Kiana Worobey,Casey Columnist,Mayan Bird,Tiara dye,Evelyn Hédrick,Alyssa Biernat
|
