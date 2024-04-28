Jalen Williams' Post-Game Adjustment Is Further Proof Fashion Is Meaningless

Layne Murdoch Jr.. Getty Images.

Jalen Williams is one of the best young players we have in the NBA. His jump in Year 2 (19.1/4.0/4.5 on 54/42%) is one of the main reasons OKC had the type of season it had, and he didn't only 22 years old, so you can easily make the argument that he's just getting started. Considering how good the Thunder are currently, this is pretty exciting for Thunder fans.

Not only do they have a player who looks like a real building block for a perennial contender, but he's also a man confident enough to wear something like that to his post-game presser.

Since I've blogged before, I know absolutely nothing about fashion. Whenever it comes to Kyle Kuzma or Russell Westbrook wearing something crazy, I just assume I'm too poor to understand real fashion. I'm a simple guy who lives a simple life, and the last thing I'm going to do is clown someone for their fashion choices. It might be “in” for all I know. As an old guy, I'm not going to pretend to be up to date with the trends

To be honest, I'm not even sure what it is, and it seems I'm not alone

On one hand, when you're up 3-0 and about to sweep the Pelicans and you're coming off Jalen Williams' performance.

I guess you can do whatever you want until after the game. When you play well and win, everything seems cooler, I guess. If the Thunder had lost and he played poorly, I think we can all agree he wouldn't be wearing this on the podium. But in a victory? Hell yeah, you flaunt it. While it's not something I think I could personally pull off or would consider wearing, I'm also not an NBA star with a 3-0 lead in the first playoff series of his life .

It also probably costs more than my car, so maybe it's just a world I'm not supposed to understand.

On a more serious note, the Thunder look every bit the real deal as they have all year. While the Pelicans certainly look a little different without Zion, the Thunder don't look like a team that has issues with pressure or the bright lights of the playoffs. Sometimes when you have young teams in there for the first time, it can be a little overwhelming. You make careless mistakes, you lose to more experienced teams, stuff like that. But the Thunder have dominated this entire series on both ends of the court, and maybe their youth and inexperience is somehow a positive. They look like a team that's playing loose and ready for the moment, much like the other top seeds in the West.

All of OKC, DEN, and MIN have looked incredible to start this Western Conference playoff challenge, but only one of them has a guy who is brave enough to make something happen like that during their post-season presser. match. Do you think Jokic does that? Do you think Ant does this? No chance.

Now the question arises: Since the Thunder won and Jalen played great while rocking it, he has to carry it until the Thunder lose, right? You can't play with the playoff juju, especially when it looks like you might be in for a deep playoff run.