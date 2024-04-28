James Gunn Answers Question About Whether Iconic Justice League Cartoon Could Get An X-Men '97 Style Revival





With X-Men '97 successfully taking off at Marvel Studios, James Gunn is asked if the DC Universe can make a Justice League Unlimited following. Following the DCEU Movie Timeline Officially Concluding with 2023 Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Warner Bros. Discovery is starting from scratch as DC Studios prepares to replace the old franchise with Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe. The new DC Universe will focus even more on interconnectivity, as DC Studios develops films, TV shows, and video games that will all take place in the same world. Currently, Gunn's Superman The film is still in production, which will be the first DC Universe film in the franchise in 2025. However, that didn't stop the busy co-CEO of DC Studios from taking some time this weekend to respond to a fan curious about the possibility. of one of DC's most beloved television shows returning.

IamTheLangston asked Gunn on discussions “about giving us Justice League Unlimited '07”, citing the success of Marvel Studios X-Men '97. However, the DC Universe boss responded: “X-Men '97 is fun because it's unique and doesn't desperately try to follow the trends of everything around it. So I prefer to continue doing that,” which strongly implies that Justice League Unlimited will not benefit from a sequel or revival of the series as part of chapter 1, “Gods and Monsters”. Related 5 Lessons the James Gunns DC Universe Can Learn from the DCAU The DC Animated Universe, which includes iconic shows like Batman: TAS and Justice League, may inspire James Gunn's new DC Universe.



What James Gunn has confirmed so far about DC Studios' animated show plans While Gunn's DC Universe consists of mostly live-action films and TV shows at the moment, there is one animated project confirmed on the slate. As Superman will arrive in theaters next summer, Max will debut with the Creature Commandos animated series, which will include seven episodes, all written by Gunn. In an exclusive interview with Rant on the screenWeasel and GI Robot Actor Sean Gunn Revealed Creature Commandos the release window will be this fall.

Although other animated projects in the DC Universe have yet to be revealed, Gunn confirmed a key detail for any non-live-action properties set in the new continuity, including the Creature Commandos TV show. Any actor who voices their character in animation will also play their live-action counterparts, which is a slight difference from how the Marvel Cinematic Universe works. Although some MCU stars are reprising their roles in animated properties like And if…?, many main characters ended up being voiced by actors who look like the live-action incarnation, which won't be the case for the DC Universe. There will likely be more DC Universe animated films and TV shows once the franchise launches. It's also very likely that there are one or two more that Gunn and Safran have yet to announce as part of Chapter 1, “Gods and Monsters,” since they made it clear in 2023 that initial announcements did not make up the entire film list. chapter. But for now, even if Justice League Unlimited isn't coming back anytime soon, there will hopefully be tons of exciting animated stories coming from the DC Universe.

Justice League Unlimited Justice League Unlimited is the culmination of the DC Animated Universe, bringing together characters introduced in previous shows like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman and introducing new members of the JLA like Green Arrow, Black Canary, and Booster Gold. The series' three seasons aired from 2004 to 2006. Release date July 31, 2004 Seasons 3 Network Cartoon Network Directors Joaquim Dos Santos Source: James Gunn/Threads Key release dates

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/justice-league-cartoon-revival-chances-james-gunn-response/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

