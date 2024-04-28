Rihanna in a strapless Alexander McQueen dress at the Fenty Beauty Party
Rihanna made an exotic entrance at a Fenty Beauty launch party on Friday in Los Angeles. The pop star and beauty entrepreneur celebrated the release of her makeup brand's new Soft'lit Naturally Luminous long-wear foundation.
Rihanna opted for a custom strapless midi dress resembling faux animal skin, custom-made by Alexander McQueen. She paired her pale yellow dress with high-heeled gladiator sandals and layered bracelets.
The singer was assisted by her longtime stylist, Jahleel Weaver, who also curated her looks at last year's Oscars and the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.
Rihanna wore her blonde tresses straightened with side bangs, while her makeup consisted of shimmery gold eyeshadow and brown lip liner.
On Saturday, the superstar singer took to Instagram to try out her latest Fenty Beauty release.
“That’s what we’ve been doing for the last few years. And now it's yours… Soft'Lit Naturally Luminous Foundation”, she wrote in the caption. “It's hydrating, long-lasting and full of good skin-loving ingredients! And you, it's is true, it comes in all 50 shades!!
Earlier this month, Rihanna celebrated the launch of the Puma x Fenty Creeper Phatty in London. The singer gave his suits a warm touch with a Peter Do ensemble and Tom Ford glasses. Its neutral look channeled the chunky sneaker's latest colorway, Earth Tone.
Available now, the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty is a bulkier iteration of the best-selling sneaker. Launched in 2023, the new version of shoes marks Rihanna's return to the sportswear brand. She was first named creative director of Puma in 2014, followed by the reveal of their collaborative line, Fenty x Puma.
