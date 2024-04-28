How to Solve Your Problems by Dressing Smart and Casual

As a fashion writer and style consultant, the biggest complaint I hear from men has always been some version of: Sure, I know what to wear to work, but how about dressing smartly outside? What's the difference between my custom suits and silk ties and my old khakis and a T-shirt? Except now it's worse, because even office dress codes have collapsed. The frustration of not being able to define “smart casual” style is palpable and understandable: as the expression itself suggests, it is an intermediate approach that requires dressing comfortably but also stylishly (or is it the other way around?) and without looking. like you put in a lot of effort. No wonder guys raise their hands and look for what they already know.

But it doesn't have to be that difficult. The good news is that, as with most men's clothing, it's all happened before: there was a specific moment in time when smart casual, as we now understand it, first appeared. times. Just find images of well-dressed men from the 1930s, especially from the upper classes flocking to the new fashionable venues of the French Riviera, and you'll see elegance personified with no suit in sight. The look, which I call casual chic, consists of relaxed, soft-collared shirts, nicely cut flannel and linen pants, and simple, thin loafers or espadrilles. At the time, it was all part of a new category called sportswear, that is, clothing suited to increased leisure time and the multiple activities that came with it, from hiking to tennis. Many of the staples we know today, from polo to tennis, date their popularity from this period.

What is encouraging is that this fashion of clothing is simple to reproduce and increasingly easy to purchase. All it takes is a little understanding of what sets casual clothing apart: still casual, just more edgy and refined.

The first thing to consider is the color palette, which here means restraint. As with tailoring, stylish leisurewear tends to be clean and understated, with a preponderance of navy and gray in winter and warmer (but equally muted) hues in summer. If you pair a soft shirt with fitted chinos and a crisp bomber jacket, said shirt will likely look sharpest in white, navy, or gray (in that order), but even when adding color, the principle remains: think beige , in taupe and olive rather than royal blue. blue and acid yellow.

The same goes for pattern, i.e. subtle or non-existent. The rule of thumb is that the bigger the checks or the more prominent the chevrons, the “sportier” the suit or blazer, and this is also true for linen pants or shirts. When looking for elegance, plain is therefore preferable to madras. As for the texture, a small amount is enough. A knit polo shirt, constructed like a sweater – fully fashioned, in industry parlance – has a more sophisticated drape and finish than your average cotton pique version; in black, worn with gray linen pants, you are a far cry from the old suit and tie but just as well made.

Next, and this goes without saying, clothes must fit well. In fact, I would argue that fit is the most important attribute of a great men's outfit, period. On my site, Permanent style, I regularly suggest tailored pants as an ideal way to dress in a casual environment, as simple, well-tailored pants add instant refinement. Whatever you wear on top, opt for something tailored on the bottom, in a cut that runs close to the seat (without being scandalous) then neatly and smoothly down the leg, finishing neatly just above the shoe . You don't have to go tailor-made (there are good alternatives), but have your pants tailored to fit perfectly – and definitely don't try to repurpose your old suit bottoms for the role.

As for quality, the philosophy of casual-chic has a lot in common with other slightly more hackneyed concepts like quiet luxury and stealthy wealth; in the absence of other signifiers, such as hand-rolled lapels, excellence of cut and fabric must announce itself. Which also means that your casual wardrobe can and should incorporate some of the same materials you already know from working with your tailor: rich cashmere, supple leather, fine Irish linen draped with precision – these are the hallmarks of chic casual as well as tailored. -a total sartorialism.

Finally, how you wear your clothes also matters. The goal is effortless ease. You should be able to get dressed in the morning confident that, barring a surprise wedding or funeral, you're polished enough to handle whatever the day throws at you.

As part of my style consulting work, I recently helped a client elevate their office outfit. He didn't need to wear a suit, but as a boss he wanted to appear smart, sophisticated and serious – which is precisely what we're talking about here. At my suggestion, he swapped his old polo and chinos for flannel pants and a plaid cashmere collar in a flattering fit. His old, rather damaged oxford shoes were exchanged for more casual (but nicely polished) loafers.

The reactions from his wife and colleagues have been such that he is now assembling a summer equivalent of knitted wool polo shirts, linen pants and unlined suede loafers. Oddly enough, several members of his team have started dressing in an eerily similar way, which my client rather appreciates. What he can't get over is how simple it was: all he needed was a little understanding of fit and materials.

In many ways, it is nothing more than the universal definition of elegance: being graceful and elegant in appearance or manner; pleasantly simple and neat. Simple and neat, it worked in the 1930s, and it works just as well now.

Simon Crompton is the founder of permanentstyle.com and the author of several books on style and men's fashion. He lives in London.