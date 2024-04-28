Indonesian student designs his life in fashion





Yusuf Maulana Firdaus (Right Front), an international student from Jakarta, Indonesia, poses for photos with his teacher Huang Yanbing (Left Front) among models in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. China), June 17, 2023. [Xinhua] NANNING, April 27 (Xinhua) — At a graduation performance at Guangxi Arts University in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, students stop in their tracks , fascinated by the beauty of five blue and white patchwork outfits mixing Indonesian batik patterns. with traditional elements of Chinese Peking opera. The collection was created by Yusuf Maulana Firdaus, an international student from Jakarta, Indonesia. Yusuf says he dreams of a future in fashion and makeup, but in reality, that life is already within his reach. Since he was a child, he has lived and breathed fashion and his work has won numerous awards in Indonesia. Yusuf's journey to China began in 2020, when he began studying character design as an undergraduate student at Guangxi University of the Arts. In recent years, Guangxi has actively engaged in educational cooperation with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, making it one of the provincial regions with the largest number of ASEAN students studying in China. “I prefer to design unique or exaggerated costumes for stage performances. All designs will be handmade by myself,” Yusuf said over the hum of his sewing machine. While Yusuf first taught himself costume design in Indonesia, his studies in China exposed him to new and exciting subjects and approaches, from makeup to clothing. In his free time, Yusuf can be found in his studio, immersed in the creative process. Passionate about creation, he invested almost all of his scholarships and competition winnings in materials and cosmetics. With his makeup skills and keen fashion sense, he quickly gained the admiration of his classmates. In various artistic performances and professional activities, he is often invited to lend a hand to the makeup or costume departments. Combining Chinese and Indonesian cultures, her unique fashion and makeup styles have made her famous in just a few years, and her activities have also moved from campus to the international stage, participating in many cultural exchange activities between the China and ASEAN. “While studying abroad, many professors helped me professionally, teaching me how to create good designs, match colors and select materials. I learned a lot from this experience,” said Yusuf , expressing his deep gratitude for the enriching experience of his studies. in China. “In my 30 years of teaching, this is the first time I have had in-depth contact with international students from different cultural backgrounds. Yusuf's diligence, thirst for learning and talent make me cherish this teacher-student relationship,” said Huang Yanbing. , his teacher. Besides his professional studies, his passion for Chinese culture also strengthened his determination to study in China. “Coming to China for my studies, learning fashion design and professional knowledge related to makeup can greatly help me realize my dreams,” Yusuf revealed. Yusuf hopes that after graduation he will be accepted into a master's program in character design in China. In the future, he will work hard to continue his studies and create more excellent works. Reflecting on what is yet to come, Yusuf looked out the window and said with determination: “I also want to use my actions to promote trade between China and Indonesia, and between China and ASEAN countries.” . I want to bring Indonesian culture to China. , and when I return to Indonesia with achievements, I also want to bring more Chinese culture to Indonesia. Yusuf Maulana Firdaus, an international student from Jakarta, Indonesia, works on his graduation projects at a studio in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 7, 2024. [Xinhua] (Source: Xinhua)

