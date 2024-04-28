19 lightweight dresses that won't cling to you in the summer heat

This article is brought to you by the Shop With Us team at Us Weekly. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services that our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding guest outfits, handbags, plus size swimsuits, women's sneakers , bridal shapewear and the perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. However, selection of products and services is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive free products from manufacturers to test. Additionally, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not determine our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently of the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at [email protected]. Good shopping!

When it's particularly hot and humid outside during the summer, this leads to sticky conditions that aren't exactly easy to dress for. We need sets that are lightweight, breathable, and don't stick to our bodies in an uncomfortable way. Naturally, we turn to dresses to tick all three of these boxes!

The season is just starting to warm up, so we have time to shop for the dresses to wear while our weather apps continue to soar. Check out our current favorite options below and beat the heat with We!

19 Lightweight Summer Dresses to Wear on Super Hot, Sticky Days

Short dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This Dokotoo short ruffled dressIt has plenty of ruffles and bounce to keep you cool on the hottest days. $25 on Amazon!

2. We also like: This Romwe floral dress is the ultimate summer mini to wear at this time of year – from $33 on Amazon!

3. We cannot forget: if you prefer a simple aesthetic, you'll love this ETCYY – Short dress with cap sleeves because it’s minimal and elegant — $19 on Amazon!

4. Best Mini with Pockets: Anytime a simple dress like this one from Billabong comes with pockets, it's immediately on our radar — starting at $35 on Amazon!

5. Favorite Female Choice: This short dress with square neckline has a chic square cutout in the back that elevates it — $37 on Amazon!

6. Beach Cover Up Choice: This Bluetime conceals is sexy but also has a toned down design thanks to its short V neckline – $27 on Amazon!

Midi dresses

7. Our Absolute Favorite: We're completely obsessed with the smocked design of this fluid style. midi dress by The Drop — $56 on Amazon!

8. We also like: This Amazon Essentials Jersey V-Neck Dress will look great with sneakers or heels — $29 on Amazon!

9. We cannot forget: For those who like a little drama with their ensembles, you'll love this PRETTYGARDEN midi dress because of its ruffled sleeves — $57 on Amazon!

10. Chic midi choice: This BTFBM wrap dress is perfect for cocktails with the girls or a fun night out on the town — $45 on Amazon!

11. Favorite Evening Dress: Shoppers say it's romantic MEROKEETY noon is ideal for any type of summer daytime evening — $49 on Amazon!

Long dresses

12. Our Absolute Favorite: Wrap dresses, like this one from LOVELY GARDENwith elaborate bohemian prints are a must-have for We in summer — from $48 on Amazon!

13. We also like: We can't think of anyone who wouldn't look stunning in this staple food Floerns long dress – from $44 on Amazon!

14. We cannot forget: If you are looking for a loose and comfortable dress, we highly recommend this one from Elan — $58 at Nordström!

15. Best Cutout Dress: This long dress MEROKEETY has chic cutouts at the waist and long puff sleeves — $51 on Amazon!

16. Interesting and Different Print: The unique geometric pattern on this sexy dance dresss will definitely make you stand out – just $26 at Walmart!

17. Best Clothing Deal: We were delighted to find this classic and simple Doublju maxi on sale at a price we can't resist – just $24 at Walmart!

18. Also: For those who like bright colors, this Arolina long dress This is exactly what you need – $32 on Amazon!

19. Consider this: This Amazon Essentials Tank Dress is simple and effortless – $29 on Amazon!

