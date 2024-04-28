He's 25 and full of jokes. Can he make his way to the top of the fashion world?

Over the past few years, through his playful clothing brand Fugazi, Gorji, 25, has crafted a Jordan-like sneaker that swapped the Swoosh for a gun. He made shirts with “Willful Infringement” embroidered on the back in reference to trademark lawsuits and made sherpa hoodies with fake-looking zigzaggy zippers.

Every piece of clothing in the Gorji collection seems to include some sort of joke or comment about something, anything. Penny loafers are designed with coins that bear her own face. A T-shirt reading LVMH & Kering & OTB & Richemont & Fugazi” places his own infinitesimal company alongside four of the world's largest luxury conglomerates.

In recent years, major companies (see: Crocs, Balenciaga) have released shoes and clothing filled with jokes targeting either the wearer, the onlookers, or both. But these gigantic, well-known entities are trading on the idea that his novel for a multimillion-dollar clothing company must behave like a young Mad Magazine writer. Gorji, on the other hand, has no built-in audience. He tries to woo this audience through his too-small clothes. Some people fake it until they make it; Gorji trolled until he succeeded.

Now, half a decade later, Gorji, like Adam Sandler starring in a drama for the first time, is moving into a more serious fashion business, with wit, yes, but also more ease of expression. 'use. In December, he held his first fashion show in New York, and this week, he's opening his first permanent store-slash-coffee-shop on New York's Lower East Side.

I want to be among the brands that are carried, that are constantly talked about, that talk about being good,” Gorji said in February, standing in a still-under-construction store in Lower Manhattan. He and his team of six have moved from Los Angeles to New York to run the store, which he billed as his way of growing up.

Born from the Internet”

Gorji was weaned on skateboard magazine Thrasher, not Vogue. I always loved brands before I knew fashion,” said Gorji, who grew up in Los Angeles and then Sarasota, Fla. At age 13, he launched his first clothing brand, Paradox Supply Company, in selling basic five-panel hats and T-shirts out of a duffel bag at his local skate park.

On Paradox's YouTube page, which is still online, you can find a 2014 clip of a lanky Gorji and his friends skateboarding to promote new t-shirts. They're available exclusively at Payne Skatepark, so get them before they're all sold out,” the caption reads. “That was my first introduction to the hype and rarity,” Gorji said.

As a teenager, he spent hours on YouTube, studying tutorials on making clothes. They led him to Alibaba, the gigantic online marketplace, where he was able to contact factories in China ready to make him around fifty hats.

That's not to say the clothes were good. It was a lot of trial and error,” Gorji said. The sizes might have been wonky and the seams might have been ripped out. But who cared? He was a kid having fun.

The microscopic brand didn't make Gorji a teenage millionaire, but an essay on business management helped him get into the University of Southern California, where he studied business. He graduated in 2021 and completed his courses online during the pandemic.

While in college, Gorji worked as an intern at Silver League, a designer clothing resale company in Los Angeles. He continued to launch lousy clothing companies, including the very short-lived and groaning North Korean skate team, which Gorji (who is white) now considers a gag that went too far.

The brand, however, gave Gorji his first taste of what he described as actual, planned manufacturing. As his college days wore on, Gorji applied everything he learned about production to launch Fugazi with the One in the Chamber sneaker while he was still a junior.

I was wondering how can I get people's attention? what I was doing was indeed high-level smuggling.

He's not actually a gun owner, and Gorji said he hasn't been sued by any of the companies he referenced. He refused to disclose any financial information about Fugazi.

At first, Gorji promoted Fugazi in Facebook groups dedicated to buying and selling clothing from streetwear mainstays Supreme. I'll post my lookbook and ask what you think?'” said Gorji, who added that this guerrilla marketing often annoys members of these groups.

Gorji was familiar with this clothing coterie, as he was also a longtime flipper, who used revenue from reselling shoes and T-shirts online to launch Fugazi. (Gorji said his parents, who live in Florida, have not invested any money in his brand.) To this day, it amuses him when people call Fugazi a Los Angeles brand. It was, he says, born from the Internet. »

To grow

Gorji's design process would probably throw a fashion school professor into crisis. His sketches are rudimentary and the closest thing to a professional system is a text-based checklist on his phone called “Fugazi stuff.” It contains hundreds of ideas.

The bulk of its newer products are riffs on workwear, $218 hooded denim jackets and $134 cargo pants. “I love American classics and I try to put my own spin on them,” he said. His latest show in particular included some truly beautiful designs, including a $140 cable knit sweater, a varsity jacket two-tone with no gimmicks and a pair of $80 studded leather belts that could easily have come from Ralph Lauren (most of Fugazi's production is in China.)

I really, really appreciate his perspective and his point of view,” said Lawrence Schlossman, 37, co-host of Throwing Fits, a popular podcast about men's fashion. Schlossman owns several Fugazi pieces and described Gorji as a design prodigy. If he makes a joke, it's funny; if he does serious cut-and-sew, it's good and it's wearable.

For customers closer to his age, Gorji is an inspiration. It's not like I admire Jeff Bezos, who is a billionaire. I look up to a guy who's a few years older than me and just started building a brand,” said Kamden Reames, 23, manager of a sneaker resale store in Irvine, Calif., who owns several pairs of shoes and jeans from Fugazi.

Gorji ignores the praise. He thinks his brand could, and maybe even should, be much bigger than it is. When other brands have opportunities, he often asks himself, “What am I doing wrong?” the kind of brand Vans would court for a collaboration. Gorji said he wondered if Fugazis was too taboo because of the little jokes?

Last year, Gorji considered hiring a public relations firm, a standard move for many growing fashion brands, but he shifted gears when he saw how expensive it was going to be. He instead spent his savings on a pop-up in Los Angeles. The store was a success, giving Gorji the confidence to open in New York.

Fugazi's ultimate goal is to be judged not on gags, but on quality. While browsing his unfinished store last month, Gorji imagined an unknown customer walking in and saying it was a nice jacket. I want this jacket.” Laughter, after all, is fleeting. But a good coat? It could last forever. Or at least until Gorji is 30.