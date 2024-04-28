What do our favorite fashion designers listen to?





This week we're doing something a little different for Culted Sounds, merging the worlds of fashion and music by guessing what some of our favorite creators might be listening to this weekend. From goth-tinged tracks for Lord of Darkness mode Rick Owens to indie anthems that take us back to the height of Camden cool for Hedi Slimane, we've picked out the songs we think they could have on their playlists. See what we chose below. Rick Owens: the cure, a forest Given Rick Owens Nicknamed Lord Of Darkness, we thought we'd go for a Belter from gothic rock greats The Cure. We think the 1980s release A Forest has Rick Owens all over it and sounds as good today as it did then. Miuccia Prada: Plastikman, soundtrack of Prada FW21 women's clothing Since the recruitment of Raf Simons in 2020, Prada fashion show soundtracks have been produced by British-Canadian musician, producer and DJ Richie Hawtin, aka Plasticman. We thought it would be only right to share some of the fascinating pieces he has produced for Prada. Raf Simons: Kraftwerk, The Robots For his fall/winter 1998 collection, Raf Simons paraded models dressed in red shirts and thin black ties. The look referenced the now-iconic outfits worn by German electronic group Kraftwerk on the 1978 album cover. The Man-Machineso this one seemed right. Hedi Slimane: The Libertines, What happened to the probable thugs Hédi Slimane has long been hailed as a pioneer of the Indie Sleaze look, which saw skinny suits, deep V-necks and massive hats become part of the zeitgeist. Since Slimane was hanging out with the Libertines, we had to put What Became Of The Likely Lads on the list. Pierpaolo Piccioli: Eryka Badu, On & On After having admired his work for a long timePierpaolo Piccioli asked the legendary Eryk Badu to the soundtrack ValentinoThe Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show, which received a big yes from us. And we don't need any excuse to listen to On & On. Jean Paul Gaultier: Madonna, nothing really matters jean paul Gaultier And Madonna are a perfect match. The famous French designer has dressed the star several times during her career, designing the famous cone bras that Madonna wore during her Blonde Ambition tour in 1990. We thought we'd choose 1998 banger Nothing Really Matters for our list. Maximilian Davis: Nina Simone, Feeling Good Maximilian DavisFerragamo's first collection was titled A New Dawn, and with that, our minds turned to Nina Simones' timeless track, Feeling Good. Demna: BFRND, French Connection BFRND is behind the sound of some of the worthyis the most revered Balenciaga shows, including the brand's Los Angeles Pre-Fall 2024 show. Since Demna works in Paris, we chose French Connection by BFRND. Pharrell: Jay Z, I Just Want to Love You (Give It 2 ​​Me) Who can forget the legendary bond between Pharrell and Jay-Z on the Pont Neuf the day after the first Skateboard Ps men's collection for Louis Vuitton? Not us. That's why we chose the 2000 release “I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 ​​Me.) Featured image via Prada Learn more about Culted See: 100 years of Montblanc's greatest icon: the Meisterstck See: Aaron Esh designs with his friends in mind

