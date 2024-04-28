The View's Sunny Hostin stuns in bodycon dress as she joins Alyssa Farah Griffin at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

SUNNY Hostin and her colleague showed off their enviable figures at an exclusive event.

Sunny, 55, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, 34, traveled to Washington for the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday.

The red carpet was full of celebrity faces, and Sunny and Alyssa made sure to stop and take photos.

Even though Sunny always shows off her style on The View, she hasn't shied away from her presidential experience.

The TV star had shoulder-length hair, with extensions reaching down to her butt.

Sunny had flawless makeup and bold red lips.

Matching her lipstick, Sunny opted for a bodycon red dress, which showed off her petite waist and hourglass curves.

Alyssa chose a less form-fitting dress, but showed off her bare, toned legs.

The daytime TV host smiled from ear to ear on the red carpet, giving a glimpse of her slim body.

Alyssa opted for a knee-length corseted dress, with no straps but a belt that cinched at the waist.

She paired the look with suspenders heels and a black clutch, and discarded jewelry to ensure her metallic patterned dress was the main attraction.

TOO CLOSE TO HOME

Even though Sunny is always in the limelight, she has taken a step back to bring fame to her family.

The star has been married to Emmanuel, 52, for a long time and they share children Gabriel, 21, and Paloma, 17.

Sunny admitted that her husband can become “enraged” by trolls and that her son, who attends Harvard University, is not exempt from comments.

“My son called me about something I said on the show, and so many people are asking him about it, and I think I need to rethink what I share about members of the family.

“Because sometimes I forget that 3 million people are watching us,” she shared live on air.

“Sometimes I forget that we're in the moment, that we're all friends, and that there's real chemistry on the show, and I blurt things out, and there are consequences…I Might have to cut back a bit.”

FRIENDLY FIRE?

Although Sunny and Alyssa attended the same exclusive event, fans think they clashed on screen.

Last January, the duo engaged in a particularly fierce political battle.

The panel was discussing the 2024 presidential elections, and when Alyssa interrupted Sunny, the latter didn't hesitate to tear apart the former's opinions.

We don’t really do identity politics,” Alyssa said during a conversation about Chris Christie.

When Sunny disagreed, Alyssa replied, “I don't. I literally never said it was because she was a woman, referring to her support of Nikki Haley.

“But your party does,” Sunny retorted, digging into Alyssa’s Republican past.

@Sunny just told @Alyssafarah and it was necessary… Good for you @sunny, a viewer praised X, formerly known as Twitter.

