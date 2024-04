Taylor Swift's Vegas Green Dress Might Have a Blatant Reputation (Taylor Version) Easter Egg

Shortly after Taylor Swift attended a charity auction in Las Vegas with Travis Kelce, Swifties tagged her Reputation-coded green dress and maybe it's time to start preparing for the next re-recording announcement. According to Taylor Swift fashion expert Sarah Chapelle (@taylorswiftstyled), Swift wore the Regina dress by Maria Lucia Hohan ($2,405) to support Brittany and Patrick Mahomes at a benefit gala for the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation. Swift was spotted holding hands with Kelce, who told attendees that his partner would be auctioning off four tickets to the Eras Tour (these tickets reportedly sold for $80,000). But back to the Regina dress (which Swift can be seen wearing) here). I'm sure somewhere locked away in my brain there are smarter words to say about this dress, but the only one I can summon is greeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee, Chapelle. captioned his Instagram post about the look. Green, of course, is one of the colors that fans closely associate with Reputation albumbut maybe that's not where the Representative connections end. From 2014, Katy Perry set her on fire infamous feud with Taylor Swift tweeting: “Watch out for Regina George dressed as a sheep.” Although there is no longer any bad blood between these two pop stars, Swift later appeared to drop a few mean girls references in it 2017 Reputation track Look what you made me do. And who is this song (allegedly) targeting? Kanye West and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. A lot of Reputation is grappling with Swift's public cancellation following leaked clips from a phone conversation with West. It's a goth-punk moment of female rage at being lit up by an entire social structure, she said of the album in her 2023 Time Interview with Person of the Year. I think a lot of people see it and they look like sick snakes and strobe lights. She continued: You have a completely fabricated framework, in an illegally recorded phone call, that Kim Kardashian edited and then released to tell everyone I was a liar. It took me psychologically to a place I had never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn't move out of a rental house for a year. I was afraid of receiving phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I no longer trusted anyone. I fell really hard. If you think it's a stretch to connect the name of Swift's dress to one of her albums, talk to Taylor Swift. Shortly after The Department of Tortured Poets was released on April 19, Chapelle discovered that Swift was hiding several TTP Easter eggs every day for at least six months, including those from Anthropolgie Aimée claw clips and Saint Laurent Cassandra shoulder bag.

