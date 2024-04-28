Game, set, match: Elon University men's tennis coach retires after 20 years, leaves behind lasting legacy

When discussing his favorite memory of playing for Elon University men's tennis coach Michael Leonard, senior Ben Zipay gave an unexpected answer.

His favorite memory of Leonard, who is retiring after 20 years of coaching at Elon after the 2024 season, was actually during a 2022 game that he lost.

I played this guy from the University of Miami who was destroying me, Zipay said. In my mind, I'm thinking: this guy is just better than me.

However, Leonard would refuse to allow Zipay to go out like this. He arrived on the court where Zipay was trying to hold off the superior opponent, and despite the match seemingly out of reach, Leonard stayed with Zipay throughout the match, giving him advice the entire time.

Zipay ultimately ended up losing the match, but he made an incredible comeback and was very close to winning. Even with the loss, Zipay learned a lot from Leonard's mentorship.

“That was the first game I played where I actually thought I could take the next step in my game, and then that year I ended up having my best year here,” Zipay said.

Zipay's experience is just one of many during Leonard's 20-year tenure at Elon University as head coach of the men's tennis team. Under Leonard's leadership, the program has enjoyed tremendous success.

Leonard is the winningest coach in Elon men's tennis history with a record of 295-173 during his 20-year career. He is a seven-time conference coach of the year and has led Elon to six regular season championships.

With a victory on April 20 in the semifinals of the 2024 CAA Men's Tennis Championship, Leonard reached the important milestone of 300 career victories.

Under Leonard's mentorship, the program molded numerous student-athletes like Zipay with 74 all-conference selections, six conference players of the year and six conference rookies of the year during his time at Elon.

Additionally, Leonard led the program to the NCAA tournament three times. Most notably, the Phoenix went 23-3 in 2007, qualifying for the NCAA Division I National Tournament for the first time in program history.

We've always been in contention, Leonard said. I think 80 percent of the time we were first or second in the conference and we were still contending for championships.

Miles Hayford | Elon News Network Coach Michael Leonard walks across the tennis courts during his final home match as coach on April 12.



Looking back on his time with Elon, Leonard said his favorite moments were the championships, but also the 2014 win over Duke University, which was ranked seventh in the country at the time.

The biggest win was probably beating Duke in 2014, because it was a big moment for the program to do it on the road, Leonard said.

An Elon alumnus and member of the Elon Sports Hall of Fame, Leonard said it was special to create a program he once played for.

It's pretty cool to see that even my teammates become friends with my players, it's special to see, Leonard said.

A central point of building the Leonards program over the past 20 years has been its consistent use of international players. Zipay, who is the team's only current American player, said it has benefited the team socially.

“It’s been the best four years of my life, and a lot of that is the way he coaches and the way he’s brought these people from different parts of the world,” Zipay said. I'm the only American on this team, which gave me a lot of perspective.

According to men's tennis assistant coach Garcian DCruz, Leonard's coaching style can be summed up in three words: tough but fair.

He's always been someone who doesn't really sugarcoat things, which is important because that's properly communicated to the players, but he will also give credit where credit is due, DCruz said. You will never feel like you don't have the opportunity, he will always give you that chance but he will be honest with you about what it takes to get there.

DCruz said it has been truly special to learn under Leonard’s tutelage.

“He taught me to be patient with myself as a coach,” DCruz said. I made some mistakes this season, but he always helped me overcome them and told me that was part of what it took to become a great coach.

Zipay also said he learned a lot from Leonard, even beyond the tangible and technical aspects of tennis.

According to Zipay, Leonard taught him how to be a competitor. Zipay said that when he got to college, he was a little too nice. He was a good player, but playing against other equally good guys required him to learn from his coach how to find something in himself to be a competitor.

He told me if you want to compete with these guys you have to get to that level, and he always talks about how it will help you later in life because there will be times in life where you will move to the next level. , stand up for yourself and don't always be the nice guy, Zipay said.

Looking to the future, DCruz said he will miss the relationship building and culture Leonard creates.

“That energy that we have when we come here every season, the guys wanting to spend time with each other, getting to know the coaches, knowing the game plan, being passionate about it, it's all something we “he built here,” DCruz said. . I think it will be the hardest thing to replace and the one we will miss the most.

Leonard said after 20 years it was time for a fresh start. He plans to work as director of racquet sports at Chapel Hill Country Club.

It's just time for a new challenge, Leonard said. I enjoyed my time here, it was a great experience, but I think of my family who lives in the Raleigh area and I return to this area. I have a great opportunity to work in the Triangle.