This Time and Tru “Darling” Shirt Dress Is Just $9 at Walmart





Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We love spring and summer dresses. It's a simple and effective way to enjoy the warmth of these seasons and stay chic. Whether you're going to brunch with the girls or attending a formal event, the right dress can keep you looking cool and polished.

We found the cutest shirt dress that you will never want to take off this spring – and it's only $9 – yes, you read that right – at Walmart!

We love neutrals because they're versatile and help expand your wardrobe with options you can play with a range of colors. This Time and Tru Women's Long Sleeve Button Front Shirt Dress is the perfect option because of its ruffled appearance and its brown and beige color palette. It's made from 100% rayon for a delicate, airy choice and has long sleeves for extra coverage. What we love most about this dress is how airy and ruffled it looks – we can seriously see ourselves running in this number!

Get the Time and Tru Women's Long Sleeve Button Front Shirt Dress for $9 (instead of $20) at Walmart!

To wear this dress, you can pair it with sandals for a casual, laid-back vibe that you can practically wear anywhere in the spring or summer. You can also wear it with heels and a bold handbag for a sophisticated and refined look. We suggest wearing this dress with shapewear to slim down your appearance and give you a seamless finish. Additionally, this dress comes in five colors and has a size range from XS to XL.

When reviewing and discussing this dress, one Walmart reviewer exclaimed, "This dress is darling! SO light and fresh. I love how it hangs. Time and Tru always runs true to size for me. This has nice coverage at the bust and a comfortable cinched waist that is also flattering."

Another reviewer added: "For 100% rayon, this dress is a steal for under $20."

So if you're looking for a neutral dress perfect for any upcoming spring or summer event, this $9 option from Walmart might be your answer!

See it: get the Time and Tru Women's Long Sleeve Button Front Shirt Dress for $9 (instead of $20) at Walmart!

