8 Stylish Thai Actors to Follow on Insta for Fashion Inspo in 2024
We live in an advanced digital age where Instagram serves as the perfect style moodboard with influencers trying to “influence” you to up your fashion game. However, with so many self-proclaimed celebrities on social media offering different perspectives, deciding who to follow for legitimate fashion inspiration can often prove overwhelming.
Oversaturation can sometimes become blinding, trust us!
FLuckily, you can count on stylish Thai actors to stimulate your sartorial sensibilities. Exceptional talent, glass skin, impeccable attire and a sense of fashion: it's all part of the package that sets them apart. Actors like Bright Vachirawit, Win Metawin and Apo are a fixture at fashion weeks and luxury brands like Prada and Dior are vying to appoint them as brand ambassadors.
Their iconic roles in exciting Thai dramas such as F4 Thailand: Boys for flowers, I need romanceAnd 2set only enhance their mystique and popularity.
On that note, prepare to be inspired as you scroll through your feed and follow these trendy Thai actors to discover a new wave of style inspiration.
8 Famous Thai Actors to Follow for Fashion Inspiration in 2024
From pairing Korean pants with a bold cropped shirt to embracing the old money aesthetic, these top Thai actors are mastering the art of fashion with aplomb and panache, captivating the attention of millions of fans around the world. Here's a deconstruction of our top 8's personal style.
1. Shiny Wachirawit
With over 18.5 million followers on Instagram, Bright Vachirawit is one of Thailand's most popular actors. But what adds to her popularity is also her impeccable style.
According to his Instagram profile, this Boys above the flowers The star loves her denim when it comes to fashion. He also loves patterns and prints like camouflage, houndstooth and argyle, all chosen in muted tones. Luxury houses like Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Calvin Klein and Prada have tapped him for sponsorship deals and for all the right reasons.
Bright's overall fashion sense leans toward understated, clean choices, favoring neutral colors and timeless silhouettes.
2. Mile Phakphum
Next on our list of the most stylish Thai actors is Mile Phakphum. This new Dior brand ambassador can act and sing and also has style. When he's not wearing something monotonous in black or white, he could be seen standing out in a pop of red.
Apart from everyday wear, the guy loves his formal outfits and is often seen rocking a classic blazer paired with a dress shirt on Instagram. Did we miss something? Oh yes, his signature shoulder bags that have probably traveled the world with him.
3. Mr. Nattawin Wattan
THE Chin Porsche The actor is quickly becoming a style icon in his own right. Apo's style gravitates more towards layering. And when he's not experimenting with jackets and overshirts, you'll see him jazzing up his plain tees with a stack of chains or a chic scarf.
He is currently an ambassador for Dior and is a regular at International Fashion Week.
4. Win Metawin
Win Metawin is blessed with refined taste. From quilted jackets to nylon bombers and statement trench coats, he is constantly seen making exceptional sartorial choices. When it comes to casual wear, the guy is often seen wearing timeless polos and patterned shirts and loves to experiment with easy layering.
Win truly illustrates his role as a true Prada ambassador, we say!
5. Jirawat Dew
Dew Jirawat is no stranger to the fashion industry and has collaborated with luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Ralph Lauren, Bottega Veneta and Valentino. His style, just like his character in the Thai drama series F4 Thailand: Boys for flowersleans towards sophistication.
When she's not donning suits and fur coats with scoop-neck tank tops, Dew dresses effortlessly in shades.
6. Kanawut Gulf
One of the chicest names on our list of the most stylish Thai actors, Gulf Kanawut, fearlessly experiments with various prints and embraces bold fashion choices, like donning Saint Laurent's vinyl pants or a vibrant and sparkling Gucci suit . Known for his role in the Thai romantic drama TharnType, Gulf also has a pretty enviable collection of shoes, bags and sunglasses. Obviously, accessories are an integral part of her everyday outfits.
Her iconic center part hairstyle makes her style even more bold and unique.
7. Nani Hirunkit
Nani Hirunkit presents an edgy style by combining different textures, prints and colors in her outfit. One of the most iconic fashion moments for The F4 Thailand: Boys for flowers actor was his outing at Tokyo Disneyland, where he paired a bold pink striped mohair sweater with jeans.
Another Hirunkit look we totally love is her ensemble from Gucci's collaboration with Harry Styles, which included the iconic Jackie 1961 bag.
8. James Jirayu
Boasting around 6.7 million followers, James Jirayu's Instagram is a haven for fashion enthusiasts who love a clean look. The actor is one of the ambassadors of the French fashion house Dior and is often seen posing in their latest collections. THE Krong Kam The star likes a more casual and light style with striped shirts, easy pants and soft knits dominating her wardrobe.
(Header and Feature Image Courtesy: Instagram/Nattawin Wattanagitiphat/Mile Phakphum)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
