Fashion
Quiet luxury nautical fashion pieces for the beach and more
Even though it started last year, the understated luxury trend has such a hold on We that it's not going anywhere anytime soon. Last year, fashion delved into the fall and winter trend with tweed jackets and sweater dresses, but once warmer temperatures arrive, another element of understated luxury is nautical fashion. With it poised to become a major summer 2024 trend, we've rounded up 17 quiet luxury fashion pieces with a nautical twist to wear to the beach and beyond.
At its core, luxurious, understated style emulates simplicity, sophistication and timelessness. However, when we mix them with nautical vibes, we start to add lighter textures like linen and cotton and more summery shades like beige and navy blue. If you're ready to kick off your summer in luxurious, leisurely style, keep scrolling to check out our favorite finds!
Sophisticated set: Ideal for everything from casual cocktails to travel, this two piece set consists of a short-sleeved knit top and high-waisted shorts — was $41, now $36!
Low waist darling: A trendy silhouette, this maxi dress has a low-rise design – $80!
Preparing for pool day: Get ready for pool and beach days with this cute cover which features a crochet knit and mini length – was $40, now $30!
Fashion Tote Bag: From sunscreen to books and even towels, this trend rattan beach tote can carry everything – $35!
Ideal for beach bonfires: With its knitted fabric and short sleeve design, this sweater top will keep you cool enough to be around a fire but warm enough on cold summer nights – was $41, now $35!
Maxi essential: Featuring a color block design, collar and button front, this maxi dress screams quiet luxury – $38!
Casual Romper: With both a casual design and lightweight linen fabric, you'll want to achieve just that. comfortable and stylish romper from Abercrombie all summer — $80!
Stylish cardigan: We imagine this chic cardigan with gold buttons that pair well with jeans, pants and even layered over a dress — $18!
Striped and elegant: Style this striped mid-length dress with sandals for a more casual look or heels to dress it up — $39!
Display the floppy disk: With its lovely soft design, woven texture and black stripe, you'll definitely want to display this pretty beach hat — it was $36, now $27!
The best buttons: If you don't know where to start when it comes to understated luxury fashion, here's striped buttoned top is the perfect first choice – $30!
Pretty linen: Essential in any beach wardrobe, these linen pants by J. Crew are both lightweight and stylish – $98!
Chic shorts: What's good about it pleated shorts is that they can work just as well for the office as they do for a sunset cocktail — $70!
Divine John: A trademark of nautical fashion, these Levi's straight jeans can be worn with everything from beautiful blouses to sweaters to button-ups and more — was $80, now $62!
Knitted number: From dinners to romantic evenings, this maxi dress with knitted fabric, ribbed design and v-neckline will suit both – $40!
Cute Color Blocks: This knitted one, contrast color top comes in many chic colors such as black, white, and light blue – was $23, now $16!
And a single shoulder? This cute knitted one shoulder can be worn alone in the summer but can also transition into the cool months with layers – $20!
