Michigan wins epic game against MSU to advance to B1G tournament title game





Site: Evanston, IL (Vandy Christie Tennis Center)

Score: Michigan 4, Michigan State 3

Records: UM (16-11), MSU (22-6)

Next Unified Messaging event: Sunday, April 28 – vs. Big Ten Tournament No. 1 Ohio State (Evanston, Ill.), noon CDT EVANSTON, ill. – The University of Michigan men's tennis team recovered from a 3-1 deficit in the team match to defeat No. 19 Michigan State 4-3 in a Big Tournament semifinal Ten, Saturday, April 27, at the Christie Tennis Center on campus. of the North-West. With the win, UM advances to the Big Ten Tournament championship against another rival, No. 1 ranked Ohio State, Sunday, April 28 at noon CDT. In a game that lasted more than five hours, the Wolverines outlasted the Spartans to keep their 20-year winning streak intact with 23 straight games and take their place in their third straight Big Ten Championship game. After MSU won the doubles point, singles Nos. 1-4 took the court, with weather conditions affecting playability on the intermediate courts, leaving Nos. 5 and 6 to wait. MSU went up 3-1, leaving the remaining four must-win games for Michigan. Patorn Hanchaikul and Sebastian Collard played three deciding sets in a final faceoff. Hanchaikul led 5-2 in the third set before Collard won four straight games to take a 6-5 lead. Hanchaikul responded to force another tiebreaker. Collard took the lead this time, leading 5-2 before Hanchaikul repelled four straight match points to come back and win the tiebreak 7-6 and push Michigan to within one, 3-2. At this moment, Will Cooksey led 2-0 in his third set on No. 5 and Nicolas Steiglehner led 4-1 in his second set after winning his first 7-6 (6). The Spartans pushed and Cooksey found himself tied at 4-4 with Max Sheldon, while Steiglehner lost four games in a row to trail David Saye 5-4. Steiglehner dug deep and won three straight to win the match 7-5. Cooksey broke Sheldon to take a 5-4 lead on court six and, with all eyes on the decider, he held serve to win 6-4. MSU's change in doubles from a week ago was an advantage as they won at Nos. 1 and 2 to take a 1-0 lead. Ronhald Hohmann, 50th in the world, avenged his defeat against Björn Swenson last week, winning with matching scores of 6-4. Jacob Bickersteth defeated Aristotelis Thanos 6-4, 7-5 at No. 2 singles before No. 9 Ozan Baris defeated No. 19. Gavin Young 6-1, 2-6, 6-2. Here are the results match by match Simple No. 1 No. 9 Ozan Baris (Michigan State) d. Gavin Young (UM), 6-1, 2-6, 6-2

No. 2 Jacob Bickersteth (UM) d. Aristotelis Thanos (Michigan State), 6-4, 7-5

No. 3 No. 50 Ronald Hohmann d. Björn Swenson (UM), 6-4, 6-4

Number 4 Patorn Hanchaikul (UM) d. Sebastian Collard (Michigan State), 7-6 (3), 6-7 (5), 7-6 (6)

#5 Will Cooksey (UM) d. Max Sheldon (Michigan State), 7-5, 5-7, 6-4

Number 6 Nicolas Steiglehner (UM) vs. David Saye (Michigan State), 7-6 (6), 7-5 Double When. 1 Aristotelis Thanos/Ozan Baris (Michigan State) d. When. 17 Gavin Young / Jacob Bickersteth (UM), 6-2

No. 2 Ronald Hohmann/Taym Alazmeh (Michigan State) d. Patorn Hanchaikul / Will Cooksey (UM), 6-4

#3 Because orally / Björn Swenson (UM) vs. Graydon Lair/Max Sheldon (Michigan State,) 5-5 abandoned Order of completion: Doubles 1-2, Singles 3-2-1-4-6-5

