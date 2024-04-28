Fashion
San Diego Mojo Fashion Specialist Hannah Tapp Brings Creativity and Sustainability to Her Clothing Line
Hannah Tapps' summers were filled with the whir of stationary bikes, the buzz of treadmills and the clank of weights in gyms, where she spent hours preparing her body for another season of professional volleyball.
In 2020, the music stopped. As COVID-19 raged and the world went into lockdown, Tapp came out. She swapped her gym sessions for activities like daily walks.
Although Tapp loved the feeling of the sun on her skin, the intensity of the rays made her uncomfortable.
Sunscreen was an option, but rashes were a concern. And sweat would only make the situation worse. Tapp thought about wearing a bucket hat, but couldn't find a fashionable one with a brim long enough to cover his entire face.
So she designed one.
The Tapps hat was the first product she sold under her clothing brand Apres June, which means After June the typical end of the professional volleyball season. The corduroy bucket hat remains a popular item on its online store.
Tapp, who played in Germany, Italy and Japan before joining the San Diego Mojo this season as a middle blocker, has been interested in fashion design since she was a teenager. The pandemic has allowed him to develop his creative interests. She found it also helped her as a player. In 13 games with the Mojo, the 6-foot-3 Tapp scored 80 points, including 27 off blocks. San Diego (8-10) hosts the Orlando Valkyries (7-13) at 7 p.m. Monday.
If I had something to think about completely that was completely unrelated to volleyball, I found that my performance when I returned to practice was much more refreshed and I was much more in tune because that I didn't think about it for hours. , she says. I got really interested in product design, fabrics and colors and really loved the process of making things.
Tapp jumped at the chance to return to the United States and play volleyball while building a business. She now has the opportunity to relaunch her career as a businesswoman while continuing to perform every day.
Tapp, 28, takes pride in the little things, like packing and shipping each order by hand.
Apres June only uses recycled or 100% natural materials for all of their products and shipping materials. Tapp has incorporated elements from all of his travels and worked them into his brand.
She first learned about sustainable practices during her sophomore year at the University of Minnesota, when she spent a semester in Bali.
The country was facing a waste problem, with large quantities of plastic polluting its public waterways. The country solved the problem and has since become a pioneer in sustainable development.
They don't waste water, they recycle and don't use single-use plastic, they don't ship you goods with single-use plastic, all those little things, Tapp said. Their manufacturing facilities are completely solar powered, something not seen elsewhere. I know I want to create something and I want to create it the right way, so I wanted to start here.
Tapp thrives on the love and support she receives from her friends and family. Her boyfriend, Taylor Sander, and her sister, Paige help her send packages and model new products to promote on their website and social media.
She does everything herself and was just there to help if she needed an extra hand or an extra model to photograph a product, her sister said. Whatever his needs, we are always ready to help him, which is really fun.
Tapp credits his family, particularly his father, Tracy, for the success of his business. Tracy Tapp works as a brand designer and has always encouraged her children to think imaginatively. Whether it was painting, drawing with chalk on the sidewalk, or even coming up with their own movie pitches during the car ride, the Tapp kids never had a dull moment.
It didn't surprise me that she started her own business and pursued something a little more creative, because they were always doing something like that, Tracy Tapp said. It's like she has two jobs, and I don't understand how she does it. It's amazing that she can get things done.
Tungol is a freelance writer.
