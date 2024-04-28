Handmade bell dresses to be featured in exhibit – Brainerd Dispatch





BRAINERD The Crossing Arts Alliance welcomes Anishinaabe artist Adrienne M. Benjamin for an exhibition of her work. The Gashkigwaade (It is Sewn) exhibition will feature a collection of Benjamin’s handmade bell dresses. This collection will be on display at the Crossing Arts Gallery from May 1 to 25. An opening reception with an artist talk and performance by Anishinaabe dancers and musicians will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 3. Crossing Arts will host a second artist talk from 10 a.m. to noon with Benjamin on Saturday, May 4. Benjamin is a multi-faceted Anishinaabe artist, equity advocate, and cultural educator. She is known for her work as a reconciliation advisor for Minnetonka Moccasins and led their efforts to improve relationships and right past wrongs with Native people through public relations, art and action. She is primarily a cultural artist, creating bell dresses and a range of other regalia and clothing in the Anishinaabe style. Benjamin is also an accomplished arts administrator, having created and lobbied for two successful arts and language-based youth initiatives within her tribe, the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, the Crossing Arts Alliance reported in a press release. This exhibition is funded, in part, by the Arts Midwest GIG Fund, the Zaisers of Nisswa, and the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and the Minnesota State Arts Board, through a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. . The Crossing Arts gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Crossing Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located in downtown Brainerd at 711 Laurel St.. For more information, contact Crossing Arts at 218-833-0416 or [email protected].

