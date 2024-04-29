Sherwanis: Demand for Ethnic Wedding Wear for Men Grows | Delhi News







Sherwanis have become a notable category, accounting for over a quarter of all sales. Over the past year, Tasva has seen its business double. Notably, the angrakha silhouette has gained popularity among our customers, contributing significantly to this growth trend, Ashish Mukul, brand manager at Tasva, told TOI. This is mainly due to the rapid expansion of retail across the country and the introduction of differentiated models tailored to consumer preferences. New Delhi: It's all about band, baja and sherwani in the menswear market. Men's sales traditional wedding outfit including sherwanis , have jumped 25% over the past three years. The growing demand is also driving competition in the wedding wear segment, leading organized players including Aditya Birla Fashion, Vedant Fashions and Raymond to expand aggressively.Sherwanis have become a notable category, accounting for over a quarter of all sales. Over the past year, Tasva has seen its business double. Notably, the angrakha silhouette has gained popularity among our customers, contributing significantly to this growth trend, Ashish Mukul, brand manager at Tasva, told TOI. This is mainly due to the rapid expansion of retail across the country and the introduction of differentiated models tailored to consumer preferences. Over the past two years, Aditya Birla Fashion, which markets Tasva, and Raymond's Ethnix have added about 183 stores in total, including about 94 from Vedant Fashions, more popular as Manyavar. Over the next two years, these two brands are expected to open around 300 stores, according to I-Sec estimates.

The successful listing of Vedant Fashions has accelerated competition from other brand players in the wedding wear segment, the report said. Aditya Birla Fashion launched Tasva in partnership with fashion designer Tarun Tahilani in FY22, and Raymond introduced Ethnix in FY19, but started expanding aggressively from exercise 22.

Vedant Modi, chief revenue officer at Vedant Fashions, echoes a similar trend. Over the past three years, sales of men's wedding wear , including sherwanis, have increased by around 20-25%, indicating increasing demand. This trend highlights the important role that weddings play in growing sales of ethnic wear. Sales growth is consistent across all wedding wear types, reflecting strong market performance and consumer interest in our offerings.

The premium wedding wear segment is witnessing substantial growth, driven by the aspirational nature of weddings. Consumers are opting for higher quality products for special occasions, leading to strong growth for our luxury brand, Twamev.

In FY2023, the Indian men's wear market was estimated at over Rs 2.2 lakh crore, growing at almost 10% CAGR over FY 2015-20. The pandemic, however, led to a contraction of 3.6% compared to fiscal years 2020 to 2022. But it appears to have seen a strong recovery and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% over the next four years, according to consultancy Technopak . Ethnic wear accounts for around 6% of overall men's wear and is expected to witness a CAGR of almost 20% over the next four years.

A growing middle class, increased discretionary spending, and consumer demographics are strong growth drivers for the apparel market. Furthermore, the premium segment is experiencing significant growth, particularly that of sherwanis.

Customers have become increasingly discerning and knowledgeable about Indian attire, placing more importance on meaningful designs and prioritizing comfort alongside luxury. As a result, brands have been effectively tapping into this booming market, making high-quality designs more accessible to a wider audience, say industry experts.

Besides, other most popular items are kurtas and kurta sets, among which ethnic clothing . Network strengthening and new and competitive offers are growth factors. Physical stores remain the main sales channel, capturing around 90% of the market.

