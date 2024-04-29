Amanda Holden shows off her cleavage in a daring white dress at the glam awards ceremony with Rochelle Humes and Abbey Clancy





AMANDA Holden showed off her cleavage in a daring white dress as she attended the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards on Sunday. The Britain's Got Talent judge, 53, was joined by a host of famous faces, including This Morning's Rochelle Humes and model Abbey Clancy. 9 Amanda Holden attends the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards in a plunging dress Credit: Getty 9 The BGT judge pulled out all the stops in a stunning second outfit Credit: Getty 9 Abbey Clancy dazzles in this shimmering black lace-up dress Credit: Getty 9 Marvin Humes and Rochelle Humes attended the star-studded event Credit: Getty Amanda looked chic in a white maxi dress with cutouts around the bust. She then donned a black and white backless maxi dress for her second look as she prepared to host the evening. The TV star was all smiles as she posed in both outfits on the Red carpet at the Londoner Hotel. Abbey, 38, attended the star-studded ceremony with her husband Peter Crouch. READ MORE ABOUT AMANDA HOLDEN The model looked glamorous in a sparkling lace-up dress, while ex-football star Peter looked dapper in a black suit and turtle jumper. TV presenter Rochelle, 35, opted for an elegant off-the-shoulder black pleated dress, with pointed heels and a gold clutch. She was joined by her JLS star husband Marvin Humes, 39, who opted for a classic black suit and white shirt. The Variety Club Showbusiness Awards returned to Leicester Square, as they celebrated 75 years of Variety, the Children's Charity with a night of glamour, celebrity and great entertainment. A number of other stars were in attendance, including Dancing On Ice's Clare Sweeney, theater legend Joan Collins and Strictly host Tess Daly. They were in good company with Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts, dazzling in a sheer mesh dress. Britains Got Talent fans spot new feud as Amanda Holden appears to take ANOTHER jab at the show's former star after Paul Potts jibe Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway was also there, dressed in a smart yellow suit and her co-star Laura Tobin looked stunning in a figure-hugging black outfit. THE weather report The presenter posed alongside new This Morning presenter Ben Shephard, who looked dapper in a black velvet suit. Also in attendance were Jane McDonald, Sherdian Smith and Big Brother and Broadway star Marisha Wallace. The awards ceremony will be hosted by television and Radio star Amanda Holden. Last year's awards saw performances from Gary Barlow, Katherine Jenkins, Beverley Knight and the cast of Mamma Mia and awards to others including Simon Cowell, Naomi Campbell and Edward Enninful. 9 Rochelle looked elegant in an off-the-shoulder pleated dress Credit: Getty 9 Laura Tobin and Ben Shephard posed together Credit: Getty 9 Kate Garraway and Emily Maitlis looked elegant at the glitzy evening. Credit: Getty 9 Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch glamorized for the occasion Credit: Getty 9 Ashley Roberts sizzled in a sheer black dress Credit: Getty

