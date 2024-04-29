Ball State men's golf wins first Mid-American Conference championship since 1986

After 38 years of drought in the conference championship, the Cardinals have finally finished writing their history.

By maintaining composure and following head coach Mike Flecks' game plan throughout his three-day event at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Indiana, Ball State men's golf captured the 2024 championship of the Mid-American Conference (MAC) in a convincing manner.

As part of a complete team effort led by two experienced juniors, Ali Khan and Kash Bellar, the Cardinals booked their ticket to the NCAA Regional Championships for the first time since 2013.

We've had some incredible teams and great players over the last 30 years, Fleck said. It's just awesome to be able to finish this and win this MAC championship, not only for us in the program right now, but for everyone who's been through it over the years.

A former Ball State golfer turned Cardinals head coach for 26 years, Fleck has experienced almost everything throughout his tenure in Muncie, Indiana, everything except the elusive MAC championship.

After last year's team fell just five shots short of the vault at Northern Illinois to win the conference title, it was fitting that this year's group would redeem the runners-up with a five-shot win. shots, this time against Miami (OH).

We all knew what that meant, Khan said. We all felt like we were going in the right direction, coming into this tournament and feeding off each other, being close to home and feeling the support pushing us to the limits.

Following their championship victory, Khan and Bellar were both named to the 2024 MAC Mens Golf Championship All-Tournament Team. Additionally, Fleck was named the 2024 MAC Coach of the Year, winning his second award during from his time at Ball State.

It's amazing, Khan said. That's the one goal we always have every year: to win the MAC and advance to the NCAA regional championships. To be able to do it this year is incredible, especially with this team.

Friday – First round

Sophomore Carter Smith drives the ball at the Earl Yestingsmeier Invitational at Delaware Country Club on September 10. The Cardinals won the team championship. Aulani Ho, D.N.

Heading to Westfield, Ball State began its first round at Chatham Hills with a number of strong performances from its five-person team.

Sophomore Carter Smith, who ranks first at Ball States, finished his first 18 holes with a score of 70 (2 under par). Smith's production was matched by Bellar and Khan, playing at the No. 2 and No. 4 spots, respectively.

With three players tied for 6th place individually, the Cardinals concluded the first round tied for first place with Miami (OH).

Saturday – Second round

On Saturday, with a score of 7 under par in the second round of the event, Ball State edged out Miami (OH) to take sole first place.

Rising to the top of the team rankings, Bellar had his best round of the tournament with a score of 69 (3 under par).

Following closely behind, Smith and Khan both finished one stroke behind their fellow Cardinal with scores of 70 (2 under par) each.

Sunday – Third round

Ball State redshirt sophomore Ali Khan hits the ball onto the green on the tenth hole during the Earl Yestingmeier Invitational Sept. 3 at Delaware Country Club. Hosted by the Delaware Country Club, the 2022 Earl Yestingsmeire Invitational featured 15 teams from area schools competing on the par-70 course. Eli Houser

In a race to the finish between the two teams in the competition, the Cardinals took on the RedHawks to be named the 2024 MAC Champions.

Thanks to strong scores from four Ball States golfers, the Cardinals were ultimately able to defeat Miami (OH), earning Fleck his first-ever conference title since taking over the program from Earl Yestingsmeier in 1998.

Ball States' best finish of the day came from its youngest competitor, freshman Alec Cesare.

Alec is a competitor, and that's what I like about this kid,” Fleck said. I love watching him play, because he plays with passion and desire. For him to come home and win a major championship here in Chatham is just icing on the cake to a phenomenal first year.

Cesare concluded the competition with a third round personal best 70 (2 under par) to earn 8th place in the individual rankings.

Although he held the Cardinals' No. 1 position for most of the season, Smith was another of Ball States' less experienced players. Smith placed 11th in the individual rankings, just one shot outside the top 10 after posting a third-round score of 76 (4-over par).

However, leading the Cardinals throughout the competition, Khan and Bellar finished tied for fourth place in the individual standings after posting third round scores of 72 (even par) and 73 (1 over). normal), respectively.

Our horses stepped up,” Fleck said. It was fun to see them execute and play some really good golf. We relied on experience to cross the finish line.

Rounding out the lineup, junior Braxton Kuntz finished 29th individually with a third-round score of 80 (8 over par). Kuntz, however, also managed to put together two strong rounds before falling on the final day of the event with scores of 73 (1 over par) in the previous two rounds of the competition.

This simply serves to show you the depth; we have a really strong and talented team,” Fleck said. I have five really good players and it was fun to see them close the deal today.

Ball State begins its next chapter on May 13, teeing off at the NCAA Regionals at a location yet to be announced.

