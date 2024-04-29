17 midi dresses to wear to work

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it is When heading to the office in the spring and summer, it's best to wear as few layers as possible. No matter if you like frilly skirts or suits, it's essential to find work-friendly options that allow you to move freely without overheating. What elselightweight midi dresses are a way to do it with taste and style.

Whether you prefer figure-hugging dresses or flowy separates, there's a midi dress that will suit your needs without drastically changing your work wardrobe. Nevertheless, we have collected 17 midi dresses carry to work from just $12 — read on to see our picks!

1. Closet Staple: This short-sleeve smocked mid-length dress is a simple, breezy option that works well during office hours and long after – was $61, now just $39!

2. She is serious: For those who love the essence of a bodycon dress, this pencil dress is for you – only $50!

3. Daily essential: This lightweight georgette midi dress will ensure you don't overheat during a busy day – $12!

4. Half and half: This short sleeve contrast dress looks great with stilettos or heeled sandals – only $36!

5. Simply Elegant: For those who don't want any frills when it comes to work attire, this racerback dress is great because it’s sleeveless and minimal – only $30!

6. 70s Inspiration: This long sleeve wrap midi dress has an ethereal 70s vibe but feels modern. Slip on your favorite work heels and off you go — only $35!

7. Sleeveless Wonder: The appeal of a blazer can elevate your entire ensemble. This 100% polyester sleeveless buttoned dress is sophisticated but won't leave you overheating – only $47!

8. Mad Men atmosphere: This Swiss polka dot pleated dress will help you easily get to the office or join happy hour with the girls without much fuss – only $55!

9. Queen High Waist: We like it sleeveless high waist bodycon midi dress because it’s fitted and ventilated – only $42!

10. Rich mom energy: If you need a chic dress to look your best while asking your boss for a raise, this tweed pencil dress can help you – only $48!

11. High Neck Regalia: This high collar dress will help you highlight your curves with its tie belt — only $30!

12. Drama, Drama: For girls who don't like to show their skin at the workplace, this smocked midi dress will captivate your heart – only $49!

13. Tie it up: This tie-waist midi dress is stylish and super cute – only $80!

14. Levels upon levels: Although this ruffled mid-length shirt dress looks minimal, it has an edgy puff sleeve and collar design that offers great versatility – was $100, now only $70!

15. Models, please: This polish striped shirt dress will be a compliment magnet – only $99!

16. Knotted Refinement: This tie-detail mid-length shirt dress has a knotted shirt style design that will take away the pressure of looking stuffy in the office – was $80, now only $56!

17. Wear it: If you like the cargo trend in current fashion, you will love this cargo midi dress — only $159!