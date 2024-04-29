Stony Brook men's lacrosse season ends in Battle of Long Island – The Statesman





The Stony Brook men's lacrosse team allowed its crosstown rival to play the role of spoiler in the regular season finale. It took everything the Seawolves (4-10, 2-5 CAA) had to do Saturday at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium to clinch a berth at the 2024 Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) championship, it was necessary to defeat Hofstra Pride, already eliminated (6-9, 3-4 CAA). Instead, the visitors emerged victorious in the 14th edition of the Battle of Long Island, wire-to-wire, 11-9. With 6:52 left, Hofstra forward Anthony Mollica scored to make it 10-6, adding to a lead his team had held for all of the game's opening four and a half minutes until that moment. As his year was about to end, Stony Brook showed life. With 4:13 left in the fourth quarter, midfielder Noah Armitage took advantage of an opportunity to cut the Seawolves' deficit to three after Hofstra's short-stick defensive midfielder Richie Hickis was called for an illegal body check. On the ensuing faceoff, Hofstra faceoff specialist Chase Patterson won the battle at the X against faceoff specialist Chris Esposito. However, Esposito didn't give up and hounded Patterson on the sidelines alongside two teammates, forcing a turnover. With Hickis still on the sideline, Armitage scored another men's goal. After Esposito established himself on the next faceoff battle, head coach Anthony Gilardi called a timeout before Stony Brook could run its offensive set. Gilardi put together a play that saw striker Dylan Pallonetti at the end of the rainbow, and he did not disappoint. After midfielder Jack Dougherty fed Pallonetti who was waiting on the right side of the 20-yard line, he fired a high shot past Hofstra goalkeeper Sean Henderson to make it a one-goal affair. Neither team could properly organize the ensuing faceoff, leading to two collisions in front of the Prides bench. The scuffle led to a penalty apiece, but the Seawolves pulled the short end of the stick. While Patterson was assessed a 30-second penalty for illegal procedure, officials called forward Will Button for a cross-check, causing him to sit out for a minute and giving Hofstra possession. With just under two and a half minutes remaining, the Pride took their time in their men's approach. After 53 seconds, midfielder Griffin Turner beat goalkeeper Tommy Wilk from distance to close the chapter on Stony Brooks' season. Gilardi thought the loss was indicative of the team's entire year. The consistency just never was there for us all season, Gilardi said in a post-match interview with The Statesman. Whether it's training, who's healthy, who's going full speed, who's not, it's been a challenge for us all season. The Seawolves were outshot 43-40 and lost the floor battle 30-24. They had a -3 turnover differential (13-10) and won nine faceoffs compared to 15 for Hofstra. While Stony Brook went 16-20 in its clear rounds, the Pride had a perfect 17-17 record in that department. Forward Nick Dupuis headlined the Seawolves' offensive effort with a goal and four assists. Pallonetti, Armitage and midfielder Christian Lowd scored two goals each. Button and midfielder CJ Harris also scored a goal each. Aside from Dupuis, Armitage, Dougherty, midfielder Garrett Gibbons and forward Justin Bonacci complemented Stony Brooks with an assist each. Wilk made 13 saves for a .542 save percentage. Conversely, Henderson stopped 15 shots for a .625 mark. Mollica and forward John Madsen led Hofstra's attack with a hat-trick each. With a disappointing 2024 in the books, the Seawolves will be busy this offseason as they look to replace 15 graduated players.

