Perfect tailoring: the seamstress personalizes wedding dresses, prom dresses and pageant outfits | Nvdaily

EDINBURGH Lucy Jones was introduced to sewing as a child. Coming from a family where staying on a budget was vital, Jones would go with her sister and mother to Joanne Fabrics to purchase materials and thread to create their own clothes for their American Girl dolls.

Some items looked like they came straight out of a catalog, said Jones, owner of Fairy Godmother Alterations.

By the time she entered high school, Jones was sewing her own clothes due to her small size. While in college at Mansfield University, where she majored in music, Jones found herself in the opera department, where making changes for nearly 300 musical majors came naturally.

It worked very well, she said. I would get a few hundred dollars, which would help me throughout the semesters.

After graduating, her first job was in the alterations department at Davids Bridal, where she ended up in the evening wear department.

I was planning on becoming a music teacher, but the education system makes you jump through all these unnecessary hoops. So I dropped the education part of my degree and just got my music degree.

To put her music degree to use, she moved to Germany to work with a youth orchestra, but upon returning to the United States she was unable to find another musical job.

Since she loved to sew, Jones found employment and creative satisfaction helping brides customize their wedding dresses.

Sewing is about creating perfect dresses for every princess,” she said. “It's rewarding when a bride comes here for her final fitting and she has the idea for her dream dress . It's a day when they thought about their whole life, isn't it? Don't they want it to be perfect?

Noting that her alternations don't get a lot of credit, Jones said that's not why she does it. Rather, she does it for the smile on the bride's face.

Often dresses go out of fashion. So it's understandable that a bride would want to make her customizations as unique as she is.

Jones spends her days behind the sewing machine or meeting with clients as she works in a light-filled room in her home.

When adding a V-neck to a recent wedding dress, Jones noted a detail only she would notice.

See how it has buttons that could go all the way down the train? she says. I really like this type of detail.

Jones wore a similar style of dress for her wedding a little over a year ago.

In addition to moving or adding buttons, Jones also works with intricate lace panels, silks and other fine materials to tailor the dress to the bride's body. She's currently fitting a vintage 1970s wedding dress, known for its empire style, which Jones says originated in the 1830s.

It has a historic touch, Jones said. And that’s the vibe she’s looking for.

What's even more amazing than the dress is the fact that her customer bought the dress 10 years before she even met her husband.

Over the years, Jones added to her repertoire of alterations and sewing skills. She taught herself how to add panels to dresses, widen V-necks, create unique backs and place zippers.

Each dress takes more or less time, she says. Sometimes when you wear a more intricate lace dress, hemming takes longer because of the layers. I think the last time I made a lace dress like this it took me about 40 hours to carefully remove all the lace without tearing the fabric. Putting it back in place is much quicker. It takes a lot of patience.

Jones does not lack patience. Surrounded by wedding dresses, mother of the bride dresses and even student uniforms, Jones is in her element.

When you see a bride try on her dress for the last time, it's a moment that stands out, Jones said as she removed some lace from a dress she was working on.

Like any job, there are challenges. She's seen brides wait until the last minute to make changes or disgruntled brides come to Jones in tears, hoping she can repair the damage.

One of the most difficult dresses she worked on belonged to her sister who received her dress a month before her wedding in Germany.

I don't think there's a stain without lace on it, Jones said, thinking about it. It was a mermaid dress, with a train and was also about eight sizes too big.

Five days later, the dress was finished and her sister was ready to walk down the aisle.

Fairy Godmother Alterations, which Jones launched in 2022, isn't just about wedding dresses. Jones also alters ball gowns, tuxedos, everyday wear and pageant dresses, keeping her busy throughout the fair season.

Sometimes you just need to use your imagination to make it work, Jones said.