Lisa Rinna and Amelia Gray Hamlin arrive at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards





Lisa Rinna and Amelia Gray Hamlin prove that good style is in the genes! On April 28, the former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills The 60-year-old star and 22-year-old model attended the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Beverly Hills, California, making bold fashion statements as they walked the red carpet together. Hamlin, who Rinna shares with actor Harry Hamlin (who was also at the event), pushed the boundaries with her ensemble. After all, she's Daily Front Row's Model of the Year. She wore a long-sleeved sheer white dress with a white bodysuit underneath. Her sultry look featured a mock turtleneck and a figure-hugging cut that went down to the model's ankles. She completed her look with a sleek low bun hairstyle, nude nails and simple white heels adorned with a scalloped design on the straps. Amelia Gray Hamlin attends Daily Front Row's 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Rinna, who presented at the ceremony, wore a signature look of her bold fashion sense: a white satin maxi dress with a V-neck. From the chest to the floor, the dress was covered with black ribbons tied in bows, on the bodice, skirt and arms. Rinna accessorized with black heels with sparkly buckles and simple silver hoops. Amelia Gray Hamlin (left) and Lisa Rinna at the 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards held at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Harry, Amelia and Rinna all posed for a photo together, with the model's older sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin, 25, and her boyfriend, Henry Eikenberry, stepping in to make it a true family affair. From left: Harry Hamlin, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Lisa Rinna, Delilah Belle Hamlin and Henry Eikenberry attend the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Rinna and Amelia love dressing up together when they can. Earlier this month, the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills The star attended her youngest child's Frame collaboration in Los Angeles. Dalila was also there to support us. The trio looked incredibly chic in outfits tailored to their personal styles. Rinna wore nothing but a tailored coat, Amelia brought back mid-length cropped pants in style, and Delilah wore flared denim pants and a leather jacket to accompany her platinum cyber-punk hair. (L-R) Delilah Belle Hamlin, Amelia Gray Hamlin and Lisa Rinna attend a launch party for Amelia's Frame campaign.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FRAME

Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Amelia recently spoke with PEOPLE about celebrating career milestones alongside her mother (Rinna has dipped into fashion shows in recent years, just like her child). I think it's been so beautiful for both of us to be able to go on this fashion journey together. Never in a million years would I have thought that my dreams would also overlap with my mother's, but we love it for her, Amelia said.

