I've been very confused lately. Every morning I wake up and a burning question is on my mind. What will happen if Donald Trump returns to power?

No, not that. The spring budget? Not that either. How the hell am I supposed to wear all of spring's glorious new trends when I feel like a snow-laden Narnia outside one minute and a relatively mild day the next?

I put my down jacket away as soon as the sun came out, only to take it out again the next day. I miss my ladder tights and worn heels. But the mood swings of the weather mean that I don't know how to wear my new clothes.

What's a girl to do? Here's how to fit in those spring items when the weather is as unreliable as your flakiest friend…

Off-white for a revisited denim look

Jean, 90, boden.fr

Jean, 45 years old, river island.com

I won't fall for shorts until summer, but a new spring update on jeans? I'm ready. Enter ecru denim, as seen on the Proenza Schoulers spring/summer runway.

NOT white. Never in fashion has there been a more important distinction than that between ecru and white. White jeans speak to the kind of person who thinks spending an annual vacation in Mustique is a human right.

Ecru, on the other hand, will imbue the jeans and jacket formula you've been wearing all winter with spring freshness. Stay away from skinny.

These are mom jeans or cropped flared jeans. Nothing more and nothing less.

Flash an ankle with a boat shoe

Miu Miu unveiled boat shoes on its spring/summer 2024 runway

Shoes, 55.99, zara.com

Now go out in sandals or anything, barefoot at a distance and you might as well call your local A&E in advance to warn them that you will be registering for hypothermia.

But if you're so fed up with your winter boots that you're considering giving them a try, you'll be happy to know there's a simpler, albeit unexpected, temporary solution.

Enter the shoe trend that no one saw coming. The boat shoe. Yeah, that's true.

Miu Miu sent them down its SS24 runway and now they've been co-opted by the street style crowd, losing their red chino pairings.

The key to looking like a cool 1980s prepster in the Hamptons rather than a Surrey dad at a barbecue is to choose a pair with a chunky sole.

The Timberlands Noreen style is the original (180, Timberland. co.uk), but Zara also has a version for 55.99 (zara.com). Wear with your ecru flared jeans for a little flash of ankle that hints at the summer to come.

Be bohemian with a vest

Vest, 260, bysoren.com

Blue vest, 125, feragb.com

In February, Chemena Kamali presented her very first collection as creative director of Chlo. The consensus after the show was unanimous: 1970s bohemianism is back, with billowing printed dresses.

How to wear yours now? Layer your wool turtlenecks underneath and your cardigans on top. Extra points if you belt the cardigan, Sienna Miller in 2006 style (she was front row at Chlo's February show).

For extra cold days, add another layer in the form of a wool vest. Fashion lovers buy theirs from sustainable brand By Soren (bysoren.com).

Yes, your short-sleeve summer dresses may need to sit on the sidelines for a while. But those with long sleeves? Layers are their best friend.

Spring for an It Coat

Jacket, 129, mintvelvet.com

I emptied the pockets of my down jacket before prematurely tossing it into storage and finding a winter filled with tissues and crushed dog treats.

It didn't really fill me with the joys of spring. Something that will? It Coat Springs.

Well, it's not quite a coat. It is a quilted and printed jacket. But paired with knits (again, don't put them away just yet), it's just the right amount of warm. T

The fashion elite wear Seas 500+ versions of the New York brand, but Boden offers a reversible one that is a beautiful Liberty-style floral patchwork on one side and a clean blue floral on the other (145, boden.co.uk).

La Redoute offers another reversible option for €75 (laredoute.co.uk). And Mint Velvet offers a boxy jacket for 129 (mintvelvet.com).

Size up for freshness and so you can wear a chunky knit underneath.

Shock your seasons for instant freshness

LR: Earrings, 17.99, mango. com;Bag, 110, jcrew.com

Your cashmere scarf (and even your hat, dare we say it) may not yet be able to sign off for summer vacation.

But by juxtaposing them with accessories, saving warm May days usually allows you to enjoy the best of both worlds and signals that, even if you're not delusional, you at least have hope for frostbite-free days. Eventually.

Accessories are an easy way to indulge in spring cheer by pulling out the Mangos Floral Earrings 17.99 (mango.com) under a beanie or tucking in the adorable J. Crews Raffia Heart Bag (110. jcrew.com) under an umbrella. Freshness is in incongruity.