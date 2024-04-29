Illini finishes second at Big Ten championship

Columbus, Ohio The No. 18 Fighting Illini men's golf team finished second in the 2024 Big Ten Championship on Sunday at Scioto Country Club, ending the program's record Big Ten streak of eight consecutive championship titles.

The Illini recorded a team total of 878 (+38), including Sunday's second-lowest final round score of 292 (+12). But the Orange and Blue were unable to cut into Northwestern's lead as the Wildcats closed out the 15-shot wire-to-wire victory with a 54-hole total of 863 (+23), led by medalist Daniel Svard.

“Today was representative of the whole week,” said head coach Mike Petit said. “Hats off to Northwestern. They controlled the narrative and the energy from day one. No one else has played at this level. They had four guys finish in the top 10, it's just what the winners of this tournament do – it was a total team effort They were better from tee to green, better around the greens, and it was just a pretty decisive victory We didn't get. a lot of response to that today was the same as the other two days We had some good stretches, some good spots – maybe even more good spots today – but we still got it. played loose golf which you shouldn't have at this time of year.

Junior Jackson Buchanan earned All-Big Ten Championship team honors for the second straight season, edging Illinois with a score of 212 (+2) for a second-place finish. Buchanan made a heavy charge for the medalist late in the third round, and after back-to-back birdies at Nos. 14 and 15, he found himself tied atop the leaderboard. However, a bogey on 16 proved to be the difference as Buchanan made par on 17 and 18 to finish his round with a 70 (E) and be one shot off the pace of Svard.

“Jackson competed,” Small added. “He also didn't do his best work from tee to green this week – I think we all struggled hitting the ball for whatever reason – but he hit eight greens today and had a chance to win, so he competed well. He made a bogey on the 16th, which was unfortunate, but he hit two really good shots on the last two holes, he just couldn't make a birdie. Again, you can't play defense, and the player in front of him didn't make any mistakes. Jackson tried to chase him, but couldn't catch him.

Illini's trio of true freshmen Max Herendeen And Ethan Wilson and second year student Ryan Voois completed the scoring in the third round behind Buchanan.

Herendeen posted a third-round total of 75 (+5) and finished second among Illini competitors tied for 16.th in total at 223 (+13). His finish was the best for an Illini freshman at the Big Ten Championship since Adrien Dumont de Chassart's win in 2019.

Wilson posted Sunday's second-lowest score for the Illini with a 3-over 73 and was the biggest player of the day as he climbed 19 spots in the leaderboard to finish tied for 30th out of 227 (+17) .

Voois finished one shot ahead of Wilson in a tie for 26th place.thclosing out his weekend with a 74 (+4) to top it off with a three-round total of 226 (+16).

Senior Piercen Hunt posted a final round of 79 (+9) and placed third in the Illini lineup, overall, with a 54-hole total of 225 (+15) to finish tied for 19th. It was Hunt's third career top-20 finish at the Big Ten Championships.

FOLLOWING

The Fighting Illini now turn their attention to the 2024 NCAA Tournament, with regional selections expected to be announced as part of Golf Channel's College Central coverage on Wednesday, May 1 at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT. Illinois will compete in a regional competition for the 16thth consecutive season and the 19th time under Small's leadership.

The 2024 NCAA Regional Championships are scheduled for May 13-15 at six venues: Birck Boilermaker Golf Course (West Lafayette, Ind.; host: Purdue), The Farms Golf Club (Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.; host: San Diego), Stanford. Golf Course (Stanford, California; host: Stanford), UNC Finley Golf Course (Chapel Hill, North Carolina; host: North Carolina), University Club (Baton Rouge, Louisiana; host: LSU) and The University of Texas Golf Club (Austin, Texas; host: Texas).

FOLLOW THE #ILLINI

For more Fighting Illini men's golf news, stay tuned to FightingIllini.com and follow @IlliniMGolf on social media:Twitter|Instagram|Facebook.