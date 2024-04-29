Fashion
Laura Ashley revives fashion with UK debut
Break out the old ballgowns — Laura Ashley's fashion line is back — but it's not like the brand ever completely disappeared.
The brand was relaunched through Next, a UK-based retailer, and is currently only available in the UK. True to form, there are plenty of Laura Ashley floral prints and puff sleeves to provide breezy options for spring and summer wardrobes. Using Laura Ashley's archives as a starting point, the design team reimagined silhouettes, color palettes and historic prints for dresses, blouses, skirts, pants, shorts and shirts. The collection draws inspiration from Laura Ashley's archives, reimagining shapes, heritage prints and color palettes from different fashion eras.
In April 2020, Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, acquired the Laura Ashley brand, archives and associated intellectual property, then closed the company's 153 UK stores and in Ireland. The British homewares, clothing and home decor brand has collapsed into administration, partly due to cash flow problems, high street problems and closure due to the pandemic.
At that time, Laura Ashley's Fall 2019 offerings and half of its Spring 2020 styles were in stores. The relaunch is the first full comeback since that era, according to Carolyn D'Angelo, senior managing director of Gordon Brothers. The decision to delve more fully into clothing with a 48-piece assortment follows Gordon Brothers' efforts to expand the lifestyle offering, starting with home decor and then lifestyle options in the Kingdom -United. “We really put the brand back in the minds of customers. . We discovered in the archives a huge amount of inspiration from the original line that Laura [Ashley] did it in the 70s and 60s. We use it to update it for this day,” she said. “This is just the beginning.”
As of now, the latest offerings are not yet available in the United States, but distribution domestically and to other countries is planned. UK distribution was the first priority, due to the brand's heritage, D'Angelo said. The new fashion line is mainly produced in India.
To maintain her name, Laura Ashley began collaborating with New York designer Batsheva Hay, who helped attract more style-conscious customers. The rise of the “Coastal Grandmother” and “Cottagecore” fashion trends in previous seasons has also reignited interest in Laura Ashley. Last year, the British brand teamed up with Rag & Bone for a men's collaboration.
There are no plans to bring back the independent Laura Ashley stores, D'Angelo said. However, thanks to some pre-existing retail partnerships, like the one with Itochu Corp. in Japan, there are five independent stores and concept stores in department stores in Japan. There is a similar configuration of existing stores and shops-in-shops in South Korea. While Next is the key launch partner for the UK, Laura Ashley is also sold in John Lewis department stores.
In New York, there is now a Laura Ashley showroom on Seventh Avenue, in the same building that houses Nicole Miller's headquarters, in which Gordon Brothers made a majority investment two years ago. Executives are considering introducing the British line to the American market, but that involves taking logistics into account. Another option is to look for a partner to develop a line for the domestic market. Regardless, collaborations with Batsheva and other designers will continue, D'Angelo said. “It brings a lot to the brand. It's short term and it's nice to partner with some of these wonderful brands. This keeps our brand visible and relevant,” she said.
Founded in 1953 by husband and wife Bernard and Laura Ashley, the company has grown into a retail, wholesale, licensed and franchise empire selling home furnishings, fragrances and fashion products. During the 1970s and 1980s, the brand developed a loyal following, with the young Princess Diana often spotted wearing the brand's Victorian-inspired frilly blouses and petite flower and vine prints. A few months after the namesake founder died in 1985, the brand went public in the UK in an offering that was oversubscribed more than three times. Bernard Ashley continued to run the company and later retired from day-to-day operations in 1993. At that time, Calvin Klein's minimalist styles were the driving force in fashion – not girly dresses in small prints.
No members of the Ashley family are involved in the revival.
As for how Laura Ashley will change its old image for the new one, D'Angelo agrees that many have a clear idea of what the brand is. She said: “They do. I can't tell you how many people show me photos of their 80s prom dresses. But what's interesting is that while it may seem negative, I see it as positive. There is a lot of affinity for this brand. And a lot of people have a really good nostalgia for that brand. They also have children now [who could be potential customers.]»
Highlighting this flashback effect, D'Angelo said a recent fashion show for media and influencers in the UK featured vintage styles. “People were like, 'Wait a minute. Are these products from today or vintage products? D’Angelo said. “Sometimes with a tweak and change of style, a look is still relevant. »
She cited the response to Batsheva's collaboration as an example of how “there is a definite market for this.” Obviously, she [collaborative] the dresses are at a certain price. The line at Next is really affordable. It’s between $32 and $106,” D’Angelo said.
Looking ahead, D'Angelo said the biggest challenge in fashion's revival is “there's a lot of competition.” Customers now have so many choices. Vintage is also an important word and we need to inspire today's consumer to understand where we came from and how we have updated it for today. The consumer has so many choices that it is almost overwhelming. We must stand out – by tapping into, not changing, but updating who we are. We are what we are: the brand is 71 years old. But there’s something to be said for a brand that has stood the test of time,” D’Angelo said.
